Pepsi backs GBA for7th consecutive year 2nd Mike Parris tourney punches off today

For the seventh running year, Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) through their Pepsi brand will continue to stand in the Guyana Boxing Association’s (GBA) corner, after it was confirmed yesterday, during a simple ceremony at the company’s Ruimveldt, DSL location, that DDL has renewed their support of the association’s under-16 programme.

Present at the ceremony was head of the GBA, Steve Ninvalle, GBA’s Technical Director; Terrence Poole M.S. and DDL’s non-alcoholic manager, Larry Wills.

Ninvalle explained that there has been tremendous spill off from the Pepsi Mike Parris under-16 tournaments including the conceptualisation of the Caribbean Schoolboy and juniors’ tournament and the emergence of Commonwealth Games Silver medalist, Keevin Allicock.

“The under-16 youth programme is very important and last year we had 12 competitions. The most we have ever organised in a year and we are looking to improve on that figure this year,” Ninvalle revealed. He further shared that, “Last August we won the Caribbean schoolboy’s competition and we are looking to stay ahead of the oppositions by being active throughout.”

“I must say thanks to DDL for keeping the faith in us. It has been seven long years. And as we embark into another, we are positive that the programme will continue to grow from strength to strength,” those were the sentiment of the Poole, who was recently announced as a recipient of the national award; the medal of service (M.S.).

Poole signaled that it is the aim of GBA to eventually have their youth boxers reach to the elite level and hinted that an Elite tournament may be on the cards in the not so distant future.

“It’s been seven long years and we will continue to sponsor this GBA youth programme for years to come because the tournaments are always well organised and it is heartwarming for us to have an opportunity to give back to the community since this initiative targets so many youths,” posited Wills of DDL.

The second Pepsi Mike Parris under-16 boxing tournament punches off today at the Andrew Lewis gym in Albouystown from 13:00hrs. The competition will see the return of the Vergenoegen Gym, formerly Essequibo Boxing Gym, after they missed out on the first held early last month. Other gyms expected to participate are Forgotten Youth Foundation, Pocket Rocket, Rose Hall Jammers, Young Achievers, Sophia Boxing Gym and Harpy Eagles. Cuban coach Francisci Roldan will be on hand to assess the young fighters.