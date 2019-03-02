Pensioner, 65, perishes in Non Pareil fire

Latest update March 2nd, 2019 12:59 AM

Rovena Hassan, 65, was killed in a fire yesterday morning at her home at lot 22 Non Pareil Public Road, East Coast Demerara.

Dead: Rovena Hassan, 65

The blaze which started after 00.30hours is suspected to be electrical in nature according to fire officials who conducted preliminary investigations.
The two-storeyed concrete structure was owned by a couple but Ms. Hassan has been living there for a number of years according to her relatives and other persons who spoke with this newspaper.
Persons living in the area reported that they were awaken by crackling sounds, heat and shattering glass. When they looked outside they observed that the house was on fire and from all indications, it appeared to have started inside.
The fire service and 911 were immediately contacted. The fire service did respond promptly and that prevented the fire from spreading to two nearby buildings that did suffer some damage as a result of the heat.
We were told that the charred remains of the woman was picked up from the lower flat of the building and what appeared evident is that she might have been attempting to retrieve the keys for the doors to free herself from the burning building.

The remains of the building

One woman said that Ms Hassan was not well and was spending some time with another relative but later returned home. She was last seen alive by her son who is a businessman. He would normally ensure that her meals are provided for on a daily basis.
When Kaieteur News arrived at the location at day break the property was secure with police caution tape and smoke could still be seen coming from sections of the gutted building.
Nothing appeared to have been saved from the building. Motorists who were accustomed to seeing the building standing between the two business properties reduced their speed as they sought to get a glimpse of the destruction that was left in the wake of the fire.

 

