NSC/ Magnum Mash Cup Pundits predict large turnout for best final matchup for some time -Captains assure fans of exciting action

They won their semi-final matchups in contrasting fashion, but make no mistake they are both offensive-minded teams and that is why all the pundits are predicting that tonight’s National Sports Commission (NSC)/ Magnum Mash Cup final will be the best seen for some time.

These two teams have the biggest mass following and it is already being rumoured that residents from the respective communities where the two finalists are gearing to come out in huge numbers to support their beloved ballers.

Sparta Boss hails from North East La Penitence, while Back Circle comes from the East Ruimveldt environ, a little distance separating the two communities so bragging rights will be the one of the uppermost motivation for both teams.

This is not to say that the lucrative prize of $600,000 will not be a preoccupation of the players and respective managements so the combination of the two scenarios virtually guarantees a riveting finale.

The two teams have enjoyed plenty success in the format, but definitely Sparta Boss holds a distinct advantage over their opponents and judging from their semi-final demolition against ‘Gold is Money’ they must start as firm favourites to win the ultimate prize.

On the other hand, Back Circle’s resilience which was on display in at least two matches, one being the semi-finals against the defending champions Bent Street, coming from a two-goal deficit to win in sudden death penalty shootout, needs no more confirmation of their mental toughness, but will that be enough to stop the rampaging Sparta Boss side.

The Bosses have so much offensive potency it is difficult to fathom how Back Circle will be able to manage their explosive forays which has been led by the skilful Jermin Junor.

Then you add the experience of one of Guyana’s best known strikers in Gregory Richardson along with new acquisition Ryan Hackett and you immediately see the threat they pose to any defence.

Other players such as Sheldon Shepherd and Eusi Phillips are just as good, making them perhaps the most star-studded team in the competition.

However, Back Circle is not a team to write off easily and as everyone is aware, they have the most rabid fans in terms of support which is a vital component in sports.

Stephon McLean, who has performed outstandingly throughout the tournament, will again be the spearhead of their attack, Selwyn Williams and Jermin Beckles are the other players with quality to lend support.

The two styles are similar and fans can be assured that it will not be a dull affair and worth every cent of admission.

Despite the two teams’ failure to reach the championship game, the third place playoff between ‘Gold is Money’ and Bent Street could also provide the fans with a fascinating contest.

Former champs Bent Street will be aiming to take advantage of ‘Gold is Money’ disappointing performance in their previous game and will attempt to detect immediately if there are any lack of confidence in their play.

They too must be feeling dejected from their loss after leading 2-0 going into the final period in their previous encounter as well.

Both teams will have plenty motivation to remind their supporters that it just wasn’t their night and might just put on a crowd pleasing display for the fans.

Daniel Wilson, Sheldon Holder, Solomon Austin, Pernel Schultz, Clive Nobrega and Sheldon Profitt will lead Bent Street’s pursuit for the win.

‘Gold is Money’ chances of victory depend on how well Colin Nelson, siblings Hubert Pedro and Randolph Wagner, Phillip Rowley, Cleon Forrester, Michael and Jamal Pedro perform.

Exhibition games will precede the two official engagements.

The Organisers are also promising plenty giveaways for the fans and the venue is the National Gymnasium.