Letter to the Sports Editor Pooran’s non-selection in ODI squad

Dear Editor,

Having been advised by CWI to be available for selection to the West Indies against England in the current series, Nick Pooran has appeared in only one game to this point. The potential damage to a young player’s confidence plus the additional pressure to perform when next he is selected is hardly the recipe for a successful international career.

One notes that both Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer were given repeated opportunities to make amends after numerous failures. So why not Pooran?

He was given a lucrative opportunity to take part in the PSL T2O tournament currently in progress in Pakistan. He must be wondering now if he made the right decision with the resulting financial loss that has now occurred.

Thank you.

Tony Boodhoo