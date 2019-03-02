Guyanese delegation to attend Houston Energy Conference

Members of the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) and representatives of several government agencies will be heading to Houston, Texas to represent Guyana at an Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) from May 6 to May 9.

This was revealed to members of the media yesterday by GCCI’s Senior Vice President, Nick Boyer.

At the Chamber’s Waterloo Street Headquarters, Boyer said, that the aim of the trade mission is quite simple. He said that it is to be used as a learning experience and if possible, join forces with other companies.

Boyer said that GCCI was the first to note its interest in attending the conference but it was picked up by other agencies. He said, “It has now developed into a Guyanese trade mission…”

The GCCI Senior Vice President also noted that after having discussions with the Guyana Office for Investment (Go-Invest), it was suggested that in addition to attending, that there will be a Guyana exhibition booth. With this being the new directive, he said that seven of its members are already on board. A few more will be confirmed later on.

With respect to Government agencies which will be part of the delegation, Boyer said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Go-Invest are on board. GCCI is still courting the Department of Energy. The Chamber is also interested in having representatives from the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) part of the trip.

According to its website, the Offshore Technology Conference is an event where energy professionals meet to exchange ideas and opinions to advance scientific and technical knowledge for offshore resources and environmental matters.

Celebrating 50 years since 1969, OTC’s flagship conference is held annually at NRG Park (formerly Reliant Park) in Houston. OTC has expanded technically and globally with the Arctic Technology Conference, OTC Brasil, and OTC Asia.

OTC is sponsored by 13 industry organizations and societies, who work cooperatively to develop the technical program. OTC also has endorsing and supporting organizations.

The event will also have a special on Guyana. The topic in this regard is, Guyana: Sustainable Development Goals for the Oil and Gas Industry. The OTC website states that the 17 goals of the United Nations Member States 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development represents a global vision for overcoming poverty while protecting the planet and ensuring all people enjoy peace and prosperity.

It says that the 2030 Agenda emphasizes how social fairness and environmental sustainability accompany economic growth brought about by the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

It said that this necessitates unprecedented cooperation and collaboration between the commercial sector, governments, development partners and non-governmental organizations.

Given the aforementioned, the OTC said that Guyana is a case in point. It said that the nation is on the cusp of an unrivaled oil revolution and a judicious path forward is needed to realize long-term democratic economic wealth creation while balancing the needs of environmental sustainability.

It said that a discussion on this matter will feature experienced representatives from the international oil and gas industry, national government and non-government organizations.

The officials slated for the discussion are Energy Department Head, Dr. Mark Bynoe; Erik Oswald, Exxon Mobil Exploration Vice President-Americas; Becci Collacott, IPIECA Sustainable Development Head; and Valerie Marcel, Chatham House New Producer Group-Project Lead