Guyana Goldfields rapidly eroding EPA’s trust in its operations -Dr. Adams …Says issued permit is not to ‘resume’ underground mining, but to collect data

Mar 02, 2019 News 0

By Kiana Wilburg

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is alarmed, and disappointed to say the least, that Guyana Goldfields Inc. is allowing the nation’s Ministers, its Shareholders and the public at large, to run away with the impression that it received a permit to resume its underground mining project.
Speaking with Kaieteur News yesterday, EPA Head, Dr. Vincent Adams, categorically stated that no such permit was issued. He stressed that the company only got a permit to do prospective works which will allow for the collection of data.
“Despite what the media reports are saying, that is all they are allowed to do. There is no mining that can be done,” the EPA Head articulated.
The Environmental Engineer said that the data to be collected by the Canadian mining firm will be used to inform its final design for the planned mine. At the same time, Dr. Adams stressed that the company has to put together a proposal for underground mining which will include some of the world’s most rigid regulations on underground mining. He said that this is essential since the country is without underground mining laws and regulations.
Dr. Adams said that this clarification on the permit was necessary after he saw comments from Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman.
Trotman’s comments were to the effect that the company received the permit for underground mining. “It is disappointing that the company would mislead the Minister in this manner,” added Dr. Adams.
Kaieteur News also contacted Minister Trotman to ascertain the source of his information regarding the permit. He said that it was had from a press release by the company last week.
In the said release, the Canadian company said it has received environmental authorization from the Environmental Protection Agency “to resume construction and development work” on an underground exploration decline at its Aurora Gold Mine.

EPA Head, Dr. Vincent Adams

The document continued, “The mine, which has been in commercial operation as an open pit since 2016, is anticipated to transition into an eventual combined open pit and underground operation and would become the first modern underground mine developed in Guyana…
“The underground decline is intended for exploration and definition drilling in support of planned underground production. The Company temporarily suspended work on the underground decline in November 2018 at the request of the EPA.”
Today’s authorization to resume operations follows the provision by the Company to the EPA of additional information concerning the application of internationally accepted codes concerning the environment, health and safety practices being proposed.”
Even though this was not explicitly stated in its statement, Minister Trotman clarified that the company’s permit is only for prospecting and not for mining. (SEE LINK FOR FULL GUYANA GOLDFIELDS STATEMENT: https://www.guygold.com/News/News-Details/2019/Guyana-Goldfields-Inc-Receives-EPA-Approval-to-Resume-Underground-Exploration-Decline/default.aspx)
Commenting further on the matter, Dr. Adams said he was disappointed to observe that the company failed to expeditiously clarify in the media, the purpose of its permit.
The EPA Head said, “This is the second run in that the EPA has had with the company on this underground mining operation. The first was when they went ahead with the project without our approval…
“It is really disappointing that a company which claims to be of international repute is operating in this manner. It does not speak well for its reputation. It does not speak well for them and it is rapidly eroding EPA’s trust in its operations.”
Dr. Adams added, “I am deeply disturbed by the company’s total misrepresentation and misleading information to the minister, the public and their shareholders.”

 

