Golden Jaguars to play practice match against select team from Fruta Conquerors today

Latest update March 2nd, 2019 12:59 AM
As preparations intensify for Guyana’s final qualifier in the Concacaf Nations League against Belize on March 23 next at the Leonora Track and Field Facility, West Demerara, the Golden Jaguars will play its third Training match against a Fruta Conquerors Select side this afternoon from 16:00hrs at the GFF National Training Centre.
According to a release from the Federation, the game will continue to test the tactical and technical skills of the squad in preparation for the final shortlist of players.
Mar 02, 2019By Sean Devers While the focus is on the pitches and the ground, which is expected to be fully complete by August, closing off phase one of the project, the LBI facility on the East Coast of...
Mar 02, 2019
Mar 02, 2019
Mar 02, 2019
Mar 02, 2019
Mar 02, 2019
There is a recent published letter in KN by a person named, Michael Abraham. I was delighted to read it. I smiled when I... more
RUSAL’s actions against the bauxite workers have been brutal but not unlawful. The company punitively dismissed 61 workers... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders This commentary, being written on Thursday February 21, is about troubling developments in Haiti and... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]