Golden Jaguars to play practice match against select team from Fruta Conquerors today

As preparations intensify for Guyana’s final qualifier in the Concacaf Nations League against Belize on March 23 next at the Leonora Track and Field Facility, West Demerara, the Golden Jaguars will play its third Training match against a Fruta Conquerors Select side this afternoon from 16:00hrs at the GFF National Training Centre.

According to a release from the Federation, the game will continue to test the tactical and technical skills of the squad in preparation for the final shortlist of players.