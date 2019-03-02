Latest update March 2nd, 2019 12:59 AM

GMRSC National Race of Champions Seebarran, Seejattan and Mohamed confirmed for tomorrow’s showdown

Mar 02, 2019

Shan Seejattan will be one of the busiest drivers at the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club’s (GMR&SC) first National Race of Champions which roars off tomorrow at the South Dakota Circuit.

Shan Seejattan leading Adrian Fernandes down the homestretch.

In addition to defending his group two title, Seejattan will try his luck in the Prem’s Electrical Sports and Miracle Optical Street Tuner classes. He also confirmed that he will be tossing his hat in the anticipated Choke Starlet Cup Class.
Seejattan will be in unfamiliar territory in the Street Tuner class and he will fine stiff opposition from the defending champion Raymond Seebarran. Seebarran had an impressive 2018 season, notching four top of the podium finishes and two second places in the six races he entered.
Also confirming his participation is Nasrudeen Mohamed Jr., who is revving to go in the Prem’s Electrical Sports Tuner and Group two classes. Mohamed will be in his Jumbo Jet Auto Sales and Spares sponsored Honda Civic.

Raymond Seebarran’s Toyota Glanza EP91.

In an invited comment to this publication, the motor racer signaled his intent to pull off a few upsets come race day and fans will have to come out and see what unfolds.
There is an incentive up for grabs in the group two class with the GMR&SC confirming that, Ramchand’s Auto Body Shop and Wrecker Service, along with Executive Travel Service, have thrown their support behind the club to sponsor a return

ticket to Miami in the United States (U.S.) for the champion Group 2 driver.
In addition, the winners of the Choke Starlet Cup, Miracle Optical Street Tuner and Prem’s Electrical Sports Tuner are set to pocket $500,000 each, while

Nasrudeen Mohamed’s Honda Civic.

Mohamed’s Enterprise has sponsored in excess of $250,000 for the top novice bikers.
Other confirmed sponsors of the event include, Air Services Limited, Mohamed’s Enterprise, Truck Master, Special Auto, Nexus, Cyril’s Taxi, Motor Trend Service Center, Prem’s Electrical, Windjammer Restaurant, A&R Printery, Trans Pacific Auto Sales and Spares, N&S Fuel Pump and Injector Services, Choke Gas Station, Miracle Optical, R. Kissoon Contracting Services, E-Networks, Powerline, B.M. Auto Sales and Supreme Ventures Enterprise.
Admission to the venue on race day will cost $1000 for adults and $500 for children.

 

 

