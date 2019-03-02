GFF Elite League Season 4 to start March 15; Rules adjustments made capacity building sessions to be held with RMA’s

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Elite League Season 4 is scheduled to commence on Friday, March 15, 2019 even as preparations intensify to ensure the efficient operation of the new season.

This was announced yesterday by GFF’s Competitions Director, Ian Alves following a consultation with the Elite Clubs, including representatives from the two newest additions; Santos FC and Police FC, respectively who entered the League following an Elite League promotion playoff held in February 9 & 10, 2019.

According to Alves, Thursday’s meeting sought to discuss the proposed fixtures and amendments to the rules of Season 4: “As a result of a consensus, adjustments were made to the rules and it was agreed that, for the most part, every club will contest at least one match each week and the current season of the league will be conducted over a period of nine weeks.

Western Tigers FC was unavoidably absent. Notwithstanding Santos FC and Police FC were present and decisions were agreed upon and we look forward with enthusiasm for a grand start to the league on March 15.”

As a lead up to the League and with the increased scheduled of competitions expected during the year, a training session on competitions management and venue preparation inclusive of pitch marking will be held today for representatives of Regional Member Associations (RMAs).

This session is geared towards improved capacity of the RMAs to host and manage competitions at all levels. It will cater specifically to the Competitions Manager and Venue Coordinator of each RMA and is expected to have 30 participants. The session will be held from 09:00hrs –15:00hrs at GFF’s National Training Centre, Providence.

The GFF Elite League is the highest form of competitive football played in Guyana and according to the Rules and Regulations of Season 4, the 10 clubs “will play one (1) round of football, resulting in the club acquiring the most points being declared the winner. Match Days will feature mostly double-headers at stipulated venues on Fridays and Sundays with a few Match Days being scheduled for Saturdays, and the overall league Champion Club will be awarded an automatic qualifying spot at the CONCACAF / Caribbean Shield Championships.”

The League is scheduled to conclude in June. Detailed fixtures will be made available soonest.