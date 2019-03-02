Fire destroys Victory Valley Community Centre

THE beautiful Play Park in Victory Valley is now without it’s community centre which was ravaged by fire early yesterday morning.

The fire was the second to occur in Linden this week, and both has left in their wake, millions of Dollars in losses.

The Community Centre which housed an ICT Hub, was only last year equipped with computers, and provided residents with internet access, among other things.

Residents said the destruction of the facility was a major blow to the young people of the community who used it to do assignments and projects.

The community Centre was among several across Region Ten to be turned into ICT Hubs.

The computers were presented to the CDC’s by the late Deputy Director of Community Development Council, Sandra Adams.

A community play park aback of the facility was last year commissioned by President David Granger.

The initiative was praised by residents who converged at the facility to witness the event.

Now residents are distraught that the community centre which has stood on its grounds for over a decade is now just a shell.

Many said that they were not sure what could have caused the fire.

“I’m at a loss. I passed this place earlier and everything was intact. Then the next thing I hear is that it on fire,” one resident said in disbelief.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, another fire at Amelia’s Ward destroyed the home of popular business man, Kissoon Dial, aka Kakarally.

Unconfirmed reports indicated that the fire was suspected to be electrical in origin.

The business man reportedly lost millions of dollars in the raging inferno.

However, while a nearby tool shed was completely destroyed, the Linden Fire Service was successful in preventing the blaze from spreading to the sawmill.