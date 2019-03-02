D”Urban Street man gets 24 months for wounding neighbours

A fight between three neighbours has left two of them nursing injuries, and another being sent to prison for 24 months.

Twenty-six-year-old Aaron Lewis, of D’Urban Street, Wortmanville, Georgetown appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts yesterday to answer two charges.

The first charge stated that on February 21, at D’Urban Street, Wortmanville, Georgetown, he inflicted grievous bodily harm on Rabindranauth Singh.

It was further alleged that on the same day, Lewis unlawfully and maliciously wounded Ryan Archer.

The unrepresented man pleaded guilty with explanation to both charges after they were read to him.

Police Prosecutor Sanj Singh stated that on February 21, last, Singh’s relatives and Lewis had an exchange of words. During that time, Lewis hurled some disrespectful remarks at Singh’s wife.

The court heard that Singh confronted him and told him to desist. As a result, Lewis became annoyed and armed himself with a piece of wood and dealt the victim several lashes about his body causing him to sustain a fractured jaw. The injured man fell unconscious and was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where he underwent emergency surgery.

Shortly after the incident, Lewis confronted Archer who was standing in front of his premises conversing with a friend and dealt him a chop to his right foot with a cutlass.

The matters were then reported, an investigation was carried out and Lewis was arrested.

Lewis in his explanation to the court stated, “They lash me so I deal with them.”

The Magistrate after listening to the facts sentenced Lewis to 24 months imprisonment.