Berbice Volleyball Association to hold awards ceremony today

The Berbice Volleyball Association (BVA) will be holding its annual awards ceremony today. The activity which will be held at the Guysuco Training Center /Port Mourant hostel, Port Mourant, Corentyne, Berbice will be held for those outstanding performers for the year 2018. Starting time is 13:00hrs.

A number of awards including trophies and other incentives will be given to outstanding teams and individual players who would have excelled during the 2018 Volleyball season.

The BVA, which is touted as one of the very active sport organisations in Guyana, has once again performed outstandingly. A number of tournaments were organised for both males and females starting from the school level, up to the senior level. A number of clubs undertook trips overseas, while the BVA also visited Barbados, French Guiana, Suriname among other territories.

Also during the year, long-serving volleyball stalwart and president of the BVA Levi Nedd was unanimously elected to the presidency of the Guyana Volleyball Federation (GVF).

Among the categories that awards will be presented to include – male and female champion clubs, male and female volleyball players of the year, most promising volleyballer of the year. The BVA referee of the year and the most disciplined player of the year among others will be recognised.

Reports and remarks are expected to be made by representatives of the Guyana Volleyball Federation (GVF), The National Sports Commission (NSC) and the President of the BVA.

All clubs affiliated to the BVA are expected to be present. (Samuel Whyte)