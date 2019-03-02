Arson suspected in Corentyne blaze

Despite eyewitnesses claiming that they noticed the sparking of wires on the three-storey business which was formerly known as “Countryside Cinema” mere minutes before the fire began on Thursday, sources within the Berbice Fire Service have indicated that based on preliminary investigations it appears that the fire was deliberately set.

Kaieteur News was told that the inferno began on the second floor of the building where the cinema once occupied.

According to the source, more than one person may have committed the act, but the Fire Service in Berbice has teamed up with B’ Division Police to execute the investigation.

Proprietor of the newly renovated business complex, Dave Subnauth, told the media that a female who operates her business in the bottom flat, told him that she heard an explosion in the building after crediting the GPL pre-paid meter for the building.

He explained that he was at the Police Station at Albion dealing with his brother’s issue when he received the call informing him about the fire.

Subnauth said that his business was robbed several times in the past, however the persons were arrested and charged.

He added that he could not pinpoint exactly who may have wanted to destroy his business, but he is hoping that investigations into the incident will bring justice.

The businessman, who is also the owner of Channel 19 in Skeldon, said that he was in the process of liquidating his businesses and move to the city.

Subnauth’s business complex which included a hardware store and restaurant at Number 64 Village, along the public road, went up in flames Thursday just after 13:30 hrs. A house adjacent to the business whose owners are overseas was also completely destroyed by the blaze from the business place.

Firefighters in Corriverton received the first call informing them of the fire, just minutes after it began. However when they arrived the three-storey building was already engulfed in flames.

The fire tender had to go nearly 400 meters away to source water but when they returned to the scene the other house had caught fire. The Rose Hall Fire Service and the New Amsterdam Fire Service arrived shortly after.

They managed to contain the fire to the two buildings, saving the other buildings in close proximity. Millions of dollars have been estimated in losses.

Renovations had been done to the business complex sometimes ago which once had a cinema, however the building was closed for over a year now. The owner, Dave Subnauth had stated that a female had been operating her business in the bottom flat.