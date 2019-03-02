Latest update March 2nd, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Advisor to former Linden Mayor charged with fraud

Mar 02, 2019 News 0

Carole Chester, 50, the advisor to a former Mayor of Linden, is accused of defrauding a man of $960,000, by falsely pretending that she was in a position to get him a house lot.
Chester, of 1893 Central Amelia’s Ward, Mackenzie, Linden, appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
It is alleged that, between August 1, 2018 and September 30, 2018, at Georgetown, she obtained $960,000 from Ryan Ferrier, by falsely pretending that she was in a position to obtain a house lot for him, knowing same to be false.

Charged Carole Chester

She pleaded not guilty to the charge.
Police Prosecutor Sanj Singh stated that the victim and the defendant are known to each other. The court heard that during the months of August and September, 2018, the victim went to Chester’s home and asked her if she can help him obtain a house lot, since he had applied to the Housing Ministry and was not getting any response.
The woman allegedly agreed. The court heard Chester later contacted the victim and told him that she has someone who has a lot and he agreed to pay her the money.
The victim later found out that the transaction was a fraud and a report was made to the police. An investigation was conducted and Chester was later arrested and charged.
With no objection to bail by the prosecutor, Chester was released on $50,000 bail. The mother of two was instructed to make her next court appearance on April 5.

 

More in this category

Sports

Transformation work in full swing at CWI’s LBI facility Ground and players pavilion to completed by August 2019

Transformation work in full swing at CWI’s LBI facility Ground and...

Mar 02, 2019

By Sean Devers While the focus is on the pitches and the ground, which is expected to be fully complete by August, closing off phase one of the project, the LBI facility on the East Coast of...
Read More
GMRSC National Race of Champions Seebarran, Seejattan and Mohamed confirmed for tomorrow’s showdown

GMRSC National Race of Champions Seebarran,...

Mar 02, 2019

NSC/ Magnum Mash Cup Pundits predict large turnout for best final matchup for some time -Captains assure fans of exciting action

NSC/ Magnum Mash Cup Pundits predict large...

Mar 02, 2019

Letter to the Sports Editor Pooran’s non-selection in ODI squad

Letter to the Sports Editor Pooran’s...

Mar 02, 2019

Pepsi backs GBA for7th consecutive year 2nd Mike Parris tourney punches off today

Pepsi backs GBA for7th consecutive year 2nd Mike...

Mar 02, 2019

Regional First-Class cricket Reifer’s unbeaten 54 gives Jaguars 125-run lead But Bajans fight back with fifties from Mosley & Carter

Regional First-Class cricket Reifer’s unbeaten...

Mar 02, 2019

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Feb.-17—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]