Advisor to former Linden Mayor charged with fraud

Latest update March 2nd, 2019 12:59 AM
Carole Chester, 50, the advisor to a former Mayor of Linden, is accused of defrauding a man of $960,000, by falsely pretending that she was in a position to get him a house lot.
Chester, of 1893 Central Amelia’s Ward, Mackenzie, Linden, appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
It is alleged that, between August 1, 2018 and September 30, 2018, at Georgetown, she obtained $960,000 from Ryan Ferrier, by falsely pretending that she was in a position to obtain a house lot for him, knowing same to be false.
She pleaded not guilty to the charge.
Police Prosecutor Sanj Singh stated that the victim and the defendant are known to each other. The court heard that during the months of August and September, 2018, the victim went to Chester’s home and asked her if she can help him obtain a house lot, since he had applied to the Housing Ministry and was not getting any response.
The woman allegedly agreed. The court heard Chester later contacted the victim and told him that she has someone who has a lot and he agreed to pay her the money.
The victim later found out that the transaction was a fraud and a report was made to the police. An investigation was conducted and Chester was later arrested and charged.
With no objection to bail by the prosecutor, Chester was released on $50,000 bail. The mother of two was instructed to make her next court appearance on April 5.
