Latest update March 1st, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Truck fetching combine kills mom of four dropping grandson to school

Mar 01, 2019 News 0

A 41-year-old mother of four tragically lost her life in an accident along the Albion Public Road sometime around 13:30 hrs yesterday.

Dead: Christina Raghu

Dead is Christina Raghu of Lot 305 Kilcoy Squatting Area, Corentyne, Berbice.
Reports are that the woman had just dropped off her grandson at the Cropper Primary School and was riding home when the accident occurred. It was disclosed by police sources that the truck bearing licence plate number GLL 7901 with trailer number TNN 6629, which was transporting a combine harvester, projecting two feet on both sides of the trailer, was proceeding west along the southern carriageway of the road and in the process, Raghu, who was going in the said direction on the southern side of the road, was struck by the combine’s extension.

The bicycle that the woman was riding.

A resident told this publication that the woman rode out from a street onto the public road when a low bed heavy-duty truck and trailer transporting the combine struck her off her bicycle. She was shortly after picked up and rushed to the Port Mourant Hospital. It was while she was seeking medical attention that she succumbed to her injuries.
Relatives stated that the driver and owner of the truck are claiming that the woman was at fault. The driver is currently in police custody assisting with investigations.

The low bed truck and trailer with the combine harvester on it.

The woman’s niece told Kaieteur News that her aunt was a hard worker and focused most of her life and time to her children and grandchildren.

 

More in this category

Sports

Farfan & Mendes Men’s 1st Div. Hockey League Bounty GCC and Vintage notch wins

Farfan & Mendes Men’s 1st Div. Hockey League Bounty GCC and...

Mar 01, 2019

The 2019 Farfan and Mendes First Division Men’s Hockey League resumed on Sunday after breaking for Mashramani celebrations with two matches at the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) ground on Shiv...
Read More
Cyclists gearing up for historic race in Bartica on March 16GCF teams up with MTC of Bartica

Cyclists gearing up for historic race in Bartica...

Mar 01, 2019

F&H Printing on board Mambo Sports Bar Domino tourney

F&H Printing on board Mambo Sports Bar...

Mar 01, 2019

GBA/Pepsi Mike Parris U-16 Card on Tomorrow

GBA/Pepsi Mike Parris U-16 Card on Tomorrow

Mar 01, 2019

Twenty-nine battling for Final 7 spots at GCA Junior Nationals C/ships 2019

Twenty-nine battling for Final 7 spots at GCA...

Mar 01, 2019

GMR&SC National Race of Champions King vs. Vieira battle will excite; Group 2 Champ to win return ticket to Miami

GMR&SC National Race of Champions King vs....

Mar 01, 2019

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Feb.-17—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]