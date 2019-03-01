Truck fetching combine kills mom of four dropping grandson to school

A 41-year-old mother of four tragically lost her life in an accident along the Albion Public Road sometime around 13:30 hrs yesterday.

Dead is Christina Raghu of Lot 305 Kilcoy Squatting Area, Corentyne, Berbice.

Reports are that the woman had just dropped off her grandson at the Cropper Primary School and was riding home when the accident occurred. It was disclosed by police sources that the truck bearing licence plate number GLL 7901 with trailer number TNN 6629, which was transporting a combine harvester, projecting two feet on both sides of the trailer, was proceeding west along the southern carriageway of the road and in the process, Raghu, who was going in the said direction on the southern side of the road, was struck by the combine’s extension.

A resident told this publication that the woman rode out from a street onto the public road when a low bed heavy-duty truck and trailer transporting the combine struck her off her bicycle. She was shortly after picked up and rushed to the Port Mourant Hospital. It was while she was seeking medical attention that she succumbed to her injuries.

Relatives stated that the driver and owner of the truck are claiming that the woman was at fault. The driver is currently in police custody assisting with investigations.

The woman’s niece told Kaieteur News that her aunt was a hard worker and focused most of her life and time to her children and grandchildren.