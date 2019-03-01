Things rough wid Basil de Willie

Basil de Willie try everything to hold off de elections. He go to court to challenge de no confidence motion and de Chief Justice rule against him. He appeal. He ask de Chief Justice fuh a stay and she had to remind him dat she didn’t give a ruling.

He send de motion to de Appeal Court and ask fuh a stay. Yesterday dem boys see him crying in he office. Nobody coulda get him to talk. Is when de Chat-3 call him de story come out. De appeal court refuse to grant de stay.

Every time he go to de court wid a case, he losing. Now Soulja Bai wondering if he did mek de right decision when he appoint Basil de Willie as de Hay Gee. Dat is a serious wuk. It mean dat you got to really know de law and express yuhself in court.

Elections coming. De Chat-3 pon de odda side hoping to get back de wuk as Hay Gee. He get disappointed when he didn’t get de wuk as presidential candidate. Young Ramson did want de same job and Jagdeo shut him down early. He seh de boy got to get experience.

Now dem boys believe dat he might mek de young man Hay Gee and shutout de Chat-3. Well if dat happen, dem boys don’t want to think about it.

Pon de odda side, people telling Soulja Bai dat he should talk to Roysdale. He is a good lawyer and it look he know more law than Basil de Willie. From long, he was de lawyer who did represent Soulja Bai party when it challenge de elections wha Janet win.

He go wid a case before de then Chief Justice and he impress de woman so much dat in open court she tell him, he got a far way to go. And she wasn’t talking bout Russia or London.

And in any case, if dat is de case he got to use de airport. Soulja Bai spending nuff money pon de airport. And de money is not building a new one. It just repairing de old one.

Dem boys don’t like wha going on and dem even ask Soulja Bai and de people he put fuh manage de project to come clean. De only thing dem cleaning is de floor. It look like if somebody got to go to court again. And dem would have a good chance to win if dem don’t tek Basil.

Talk half and find anodda wuk fuh Basil de Willie.