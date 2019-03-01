Lallbachan, Campbell shines in Demerara victory; Thorne boosts Berbice

Demerara and Berbice will clash in the final of the Guyana Cricket Board/Dave West Indian Imports Inter County U15 50-over tournament following victories in their final preliminary round matches yesterday.

Led by outstanding performances from Omari Lallbachan and Jadon Campbell, Demerara defeated Essequibo by 9 wickets at the Everest Cricket Club. Essequibo decision to bat backfired as they lost openers Sarwan Bisram (01) and Shaziff Mohamed (06), both falling to Thaddeus Lovell, leaving the score on 17-2.

Deo Kanhai (04) was removed by Joash Charles while Justin Meghu (10) was lbw to Omari Lallbachan as Essequibo slipped into further trouble on 40-4. Aryan Doodnauth seemed undaunted by the fall of wickets and played a number of decent shots, striking three four’s before he was run out for 21.

Lallbachan, Riyad Latif and Joash Charles then combined to bowl out Essequibo for 82 in 46. 3 overs as no other batsman managed double figures. Lallbachan bagged 4-18 to claim the man-of-the-match award while Lovell had 2-12, Charles 2-16 and Latif 1-12.

Openers Campbell and Lovell executed a number of handsome drives to put Demerara on course before Lovell was lbw to Gladewin Henry (1-23) for 16 which included three fours. Campbell and Mavindra Dindyal then consolidated to see their team home as they finished on 83-1 in 14.3 overs. Campbell struck seven fours in an unbeaten 40 while Dindyal made 22 not out with four fours.

At Lusignan, Berbice won the toss and decided to bat, scoring 135 all out in 47.2 overs. Isia Thorne top scored with 34 while Tameshwar Mahadeo made 30, Ravishkar Sobhai 27 and Rampertab Ramnauth 10. Sachin Balgobin snared 3-23 and Nityanand Mathura 3-27.

In reply, the President’s XI were reduced to 38-6 and eventually fell for 88 in 44.5 overs. Jonathan Van Lange top scored with 17 and Satya France got 10; those were the only batsmen to reach double figures as Mathew Pottaya picked up 4-20 while Salim Khan had 2-9 and impressive fast bowler Thorne, who was named man-of-the-match had 2-29; Berbice won by 47 runs. Leaders Demerara will play Berbice in the final at Bourda, tomorrow.

The points standings following the preliminary round games:

Teams Matches Win Loss Tie Abandon Win Total Bowling Batting Total

Demerara 3 3 0 0 0 18 1.5 5 24.5

Berbice 3 2 1 0 0 12 0.6 4 16.6

President XI 3 1 2 0 0 6 0.1 0 6.1

Essequibo 3 0 3 0 0 0 0.1 0 0.1