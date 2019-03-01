Latest update March 1st, 2019 12:59 AM

Inquest into 2018 drowning of Soesdyke engineer continues

Mar 01, 2019 News 0

The inquest to determine if anyone should be held criminally liable for the death of 32-year-old Neil Sookram, who drowned between July 29 and July 31, 2018, at a Wharf located at Block ‘R’ Soesdyke Public Road, East Bank Demerara, continued yesterday.
The inquest is being conducted by Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
Yesterday two witnesses testified in the matter, which was subsequently adjourned to March 15, 2019 for continuation.
The Coroners Act Chapter 4:03 states that an inquest means, “An investigation as to the cause of a death held by a coroner with a jury.”

Dead: Neil Sookram

According to reports, Sookram was an oiler on a barge and tug owned by Siri Communities Import and Export Inc., which is located at 18 Meadow Bank, East Bank Demerara. According to a witness, on July 2015, they moored the barge and tug at the Bhaskaram Wharf and Sookram and the other employees remained on the tug to complete their task, but they would leave sometimes and return to the tug.
On July 29, 2018, Sookram and the other employees were told to go home and return the following day. However, Sookram, who was a habitual drinker of alcohol, left the tug and went to a nearby rum shop, and was consuming alcohol at about 16:00 hrs. On the said day, about 20:30 hrs, Sookram, who appeared to be intoxicated, was escorted to the gate of Bhaskaram Wharf. The security guard then escorted him to the tug.
It was reported that on the following day, Sookram could not be found. As a result, enquiries were made as to his whereabouts and the employees started to search for him. A report was made to the police
On July 31, last, Sookram’s body was found in the Demerara River at the Land of Canaan Koker. It was clad in a blue brief around the thighs, blue jeans to the bottom of his left foot and one brown boot on his left foot.
On August 3 last, a post mortem examination was conducted on the body of the deceased and the cause of death was given as asphyxiation due to drowning, compounded by blunt trauma to the right side of the head and abrasion to the ankles.

