GTT launches monthly live chat on issues

After recently sharing the company’s highlights and review on Tuesday with the media, GTT says it is seeking to launch a monthly Live Chat platform under the theme, “Real Talk”.

This was revealed by GTT’s CEO, Justin Nedd.

Nedd disclosed that this new forum will allow for live communication with the public to keep them informed about relevant topics such as liberalization, Blaze service roll out, customer experience and a number of other related matters.

“This direct channel will provide full transparency as we extend the same spirit of open dialogue shared with the media.”

Nedd explained that GTT did not just change its tagline to “Do More” but is changing the way the company interacts with its customers.

“Our VP of Customer Experience, Orson Ferguson, and the team are doing a great job by doing pulse checks via customer surveys, sending gentle reminders on bill payments, sharing product information as well as helpful tips on services,” said Nedd.

He reminded that GTT’s vision is to improve the life experiences of customers by unlocking innovation through applications and infrastructure to every home and business; a vision he said, that is more like a promise to the people of Guyana.

GTT is expected to roll out its first Real Talk live chat forum on its GTT’s Facebook Page on March 08, 2019 at 2:00pm.

The “Do More” company encourages the public to like its Facebook page to be a part of the discussions.