Govt. forges ahead with drug treatment courts -training in ‘Alternatives to Incarceration’ begins

The Government is forging ahead with its plans to establish drug treatment courts across Guyana to reduce the use of incarceration for non-violent drug offenders.

This was announced by Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan who was at the time delivering remarks at the first of a series of training courses on ‘Treatment Alternatives to Incarceration including Drug Treatment Courts’ in preparation for the establishment of drug treatment courts.

According to Minister Ramjattan, who is also performing the duties of the Prime Minister, the first will be a pilot at the Magistrates’ Court in Georgetown, Region Four, and over time similar drug courts will be implemented in areas including Corentyne, Region Six, Bartica Region Seven.

“We have to save hundreds of lives by virtue of utilising alternatives to incarceration…in those areas that are rife with drug offenders, we will implement a second court,” Minister Ramjattan emphasised.

The Drug courts will take a public health approach using a specialised model in which the judiciary, prosecutors, probation and social service officers, health personnel and treatment communities will work together to help addicted offenders into long-term recovery.

Adding that lawyers, prosecutors, and magistrates can decide the conditions so those persons can receive treatment instead of serving jail time, Minister Ramjattan said, “Rather than jail, the drug offender, ask them whether they are willing to go through a treatment process and that is the important thing here… We want to have non-custodial penalties for those who are found with small amounts … you shouldn’t send them to jail. Those who are addicts and they come often to court.”

The initiative is a commitment made by the Executive Secretariat of the Inter-American Drug Abuse Control Commission (ES/CICAD) and Secretariat for Multidimensional Security of the Organisation of American States (OAS). It is part of Guyana’s

national drug master plan for 2016-2020 that includes a policy to reduce the use of incarceration for non-violent drug offenders.

US Charge d’affaires, Terry Steers-Gonzalez in his remarks noted that Guyana with its relatively small population and low prevalence of drug use is fortunate, however, no country can afford to be complacent. Therefore, he commended the Government of Guyana for forging ahead and fine tuning its drug master plan.

OAS Representative, Jean Ricot Dormeus said that it was just a matter of time for Guyana to pilot an addiction treatment court, which has produced encouraging results in fifteen countries in the hemisphere. He said this move will bring hope to many families who have a loved one suffering from addiction abuse.

The Treatment Alternative to Incarceration training workshop targeted law enforcement officials, representatives from Guyana’s judicial system, as well as representatives from the Organisation of American States among other stakeholders.