GMR&SC National Race of Champions King vs. Vieira battle will excite; Group 2 Champ to win return ticket to Miami

The first leg of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club’s (GMR&SC)/National Race of Champions powers off this Sunday at the South Dakota Circuit, Timehri with much anticipation since this year is going to see the doling out of cash and prizes in addition to trophies for the top drivers in selected classes.

Yesterday, a correspondence from the GMR&SC revealed that Ramchand’s Auto Body Shop and Wrecker Service, along with Executive Travel Service, have thrown their support behind the club to sponsor a return ticket to Miami, USA for the champion driver in the Group 2 class.

The release expressed the GMR&SC’s gratitude to Ramchand’s Auto Body Shop which is located at Good Hope on the East Coast of Demerara and Executive Travel Service, located on Garnett Street, Campbellville for coming onboard in a bid to make the sport more lucrative which will encourage others to join either by support or participation.

Prior to yesterday’s announcement, it was revealed that the winners of the Choke Starlet Cup, Miracle Optical Street Tuner and Prem’s Electrical Sports Tuner are set to pocket $500,000 each while Mohamed’s Enterprise has sponsored in excess of $250,000 for the top novice bikers.

The correspondence further mentioned that the reigning two-time Caribbean Motor Racing Championships (CMRC) Group 4 champion, Andrew King, will be part of the 24-race programme action this Sunday.

King will face stiff competition from Mark Vieira, who was on course to be the 2018 champion heading into the CMRC final round in Guyana but problems with his machine, coupled with fantastic driving from King at South Dakota, denied Vieira the opportunity for a first Group 4 CMRC overall win.

“We are excited to see Andrew go head to head with Vieira. The battle between them will be quite fiery and now with prizes up for grabs in four other groups, we expect these drivers to pull out all the stops this Sunday. Fans can’t afford to miss it”, the release read.

Some of the other confirmed racers for Sunday are, Nasrudeen Mohamed Jr., Peter Morgan, Shawn King, Raymond Seebarran, Danny Persaud, Shan Seejattan, Azaad Hassan, Motilall Deodass, Rameez Mohamed, Annand Ramchand, Kevin Persaud, Matthew Vieira and Vishok Persaud.

Other sponsors of the event include, Air Services Limited, Mohamed’s Enterprise, Truck Master, Special Auto, Nexus, Cyril’s Taxi, Motor Trend Service Center, Prem’s Electrical, Windjammer Restaurant, A&R Printery, Trans Pacific Auto Sales and Spares, N&S Fuel Pump and Injector Services, Choke Gas Station, Miracle Optical, R. Kissoon Contracting Services, E-Networks, Powerline, B.M. Auto Sales and Supreme Ventures Enterprise.

Admission to the venue on race day is $1000 for adults and $500 for children.