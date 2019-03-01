GBA/Pepsi Mike Parris U-16 Card on Tomorrow

The Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) will stage its second Pepsi Mike Parris Under-16 competition tomorrow at the Andrew Lewis Gym, Albouystown. The competition will see the return of the Vergenoogen Gym, formerly the Essequibo Boxing Gym after they missed out on the first held early last month.

Other gyms expected to participate are Forgotten Youth Foundation, Pocket Rocket, Rose Hall Jammers, Young Achievers, Sophia Boxing Gym and Harpy Eagles. Cuban Coach Francisco Roldan will be on hand to assess the young fighters. Fistic action punches off at 13:00hrs.