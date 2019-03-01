F&H Printing on board Mambo Sports Bar Domino tourney

Latest update March 1st, 2019 12:59 AM

F&H Printing became the most recent corporate entity to offer support for the Mambo Sports Bar/Mark ‘Jumbie’ Wiltshire 18-team Domino competition which will see most of the top teams in the country vying for prize monies in excess of $300,000 and trophies, at the Barr Street-based Sports Bar.

Trophy Stall staffer Alexis Barrington hands over one of the trophies to Mark Wiltshire.

On Wednesday, during a simple presentation ceremony which was conducted at Trophy Stall in Bourda Market, staffer Alexis Barrington handed over trophies to Wiltshire for the March 3 event.

Wiltshire, in response thanked F&H Printing for its continued support to the sport, adding that they’ve always been one of the entities that the Domino fraternity can turn to for assistance and in every instance has never reneged.
He assured fans that a number of top teams have already committed to participating in the competition and he expects a keenly contested day of rivalry. The winning team will receive $150,000, while second and third place finishers will take home $75,000 and $45,000 respectively. All top finishers will collect trophies.
Meanwhile, Wiltshire informed that the Guyana National Domino Association rules will be in effect and the format to be used is 4 games 6 sittings in 2 in 1 out system. Double six time is 14:00hrs and entrance fee is $12,000 per team.

