Farfan & Mendes Men’s 1st Div. Hockey League Bounty GCC and Vintage notch wins

The 2019 Farfan and Mendes First Division Men’s Hockey League resumed on Sunday after breaking for Mashramani celebrations with two matches at the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) ground on Shiv Chanderpaul Drive.
The games had a change from the usual Saint Stanislaus College (SSC) ground venue and the home teams took full advantage of the opposition with

Vintage’ Patrick Edghill (on the ball) being challenged by Supernova defenders.

Vintage winning 3-1 and Bounty, 7-0.

GCC Vintage clashed with Supernova, the National Development squad, and the visitors fell behind in the early minutes of play, Vintage’ penalty corners (PC) making the biggest difference in the match.
Veteran striker and former national, Orson Ferguson, was first on the score sheet as he completed a penalty corner pass with a deflection into the Supernova net after only four minutes.
Despite the confident demeanor of Vintage, the young Supernova strikers managed to carve their way into scoring distance three minutes later and midfielder Hilmar Chester capitalised on a defence error to tie the game.

Vintage player Johnny Phang (left) challenges Supernova’s Meshach Sargeant for possession.

Influential Vintage playmaker and former national, Orson Semple however not only showed his dominance in midfield, but dominated the score sheet in the second half by completing two penalty corners to leave the final score at 3-1 for Vintage.
In the first match, powerhouses Bounty GCC didn’t hold back against the rebuilding Old Fort side. GCC dominated play but the youthful Old Fort team held firm in the first half and it was a moment of brilliance from National midfielder, Meshach Sargeant, who produced one of his typical moments of skill to get past the last two Old Fort defenders before firing home in the 24th minute.
With Old Fort only down by one goal, spectators were keen to see whether they could withstand another half of immense pressure applied by GCC but the Bourda men opened the flood gates just two minutes into the second half through an Alan Fernandes shot.
Mark Sargeant, Kareem McKenzie, Kevin Spencer, Devin Hooper and Sargeant all scored one goal in the second half to add to GCC’s seven goal tally.

 

 

