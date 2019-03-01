Cyclists gearing up for historic race in Bartica on March 16GCF teams up with MTC of Bartica

The Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) in association with the Mayor and Town Council of Bartica have teamed up to bring off what would be the first major Road Race in the Town on Saturday March 16, next.

The best of the nation’s cyclists including seniors, juniors and veterans will all be heading to Bartica to ensure their names are carved in the history books for what is anticipated to be an exciting day of action.

Over $400,000 in cash along with other incentives will be at stake with the top six seniors, top three juniors and masters to receive prizes. There would also be 20 sprint prizes up for the taking.

According to the organizers, there would also be BMX races for youths of Bartica in the 6-9 years and 9-12 years categories while the senior citizens would also have the opportunity to roll back the years as they too would be catered for.

The proposed Race Route is as follows; Start at First and Third Avenue, South along First Avenue, Right onto Sixth Street, Left onto Fourth Avenue, Left onto Eight Street, Left onto Second Avenue, Finish Line at Second Avenue and Third Street.

Mayor of Bartica, Gifford Marshall has expressed delight at being able to work with the GCF to bring off such an event that is long overdue.

“We at the level of the Town Council are very excited for what we know would be a memorable day of cycling where our youths and even the not so young would have an opportunity to see Guyana’s best cyclists in action on our roads.

We are really working towards pushing sports and getting our youths to appreciate and get involved so this we are hoping would stimulate a new desire to get our people more active and focus more on their health.”

Marshall noted that plans for the historical event is well underway and the Town is ready to welcome Guyana’s best, come March 16.

“This also provides an opportunity for our youths and not so young riders to be a part of the day’s action as we have ensured that races would be put on for them. This I know would provide lots of excitement for members of the Bartica Community and who knows, it might very well just be the start of a local national champion being born.”

GCF President Horace Burrowes applauded the efforts of the Mayor and Town Council of Bartica for agreeing to partner with the federation for the event which he noted would be satisfying for all and sundry.

“This would be a momentous occasion for the sport and for the Mayor and Town Council of Bartica to have its first major road race. I think it is has been a long time in coming but it’s finally here so I am urging all our cyclists to be there and bring their A games to the race so that the community will enjoy a fantastic day of competitive action.”