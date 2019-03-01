Armed robber jailed three years in his absence – Arrest warrant issued

An arrest warrant has been issued for Laing Avenue, Georgetown resident, 24-year-old Nykoseye Gritten, known as “Boney” and “Skull”.

This is as a result of him being convicted and sentenced to three years’ imprisonment yesterday for robbery under-arms. Gritten had absconded from trial.

Gritten was on trial in the Georgetown Magistrate’s Courts before Senior Magistrate Dylon Bess.

The court heard that on April 21, 2018, at Pike Street, Kitty, Georgetown, while armed with a gun, he robbed Ganpat Seepersaud, of $400,000 in cash.

Yesterday, Magistrate Bess ruled that after going through the entirety of the evidence led by the prosecution, he was satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that Gritten committed the offence.

According to information, Gritten was shot during an exchange of gunfire with cops, on April 21, 2018 after robbing Seepersaud.

When the charge was first read by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, Gritten pleaded not guilty and was remanded to prison. He was later granted bail and his matter was transferred to Magistrate Bess.

It was reported that on the day of the robbery, Gritten, who was on a motorcycle, followed Seepersaud. After the robbery, the police were alerted and gave chase, resulting in an exchange of gunfire in which Gritten was shot once to his right foot.

A police statement had noted that the attack occurred as Seepersaud, a Bourda Market vendor, was leaving his business place for home in a taxi.

As Seepersaud was about to open his gate, the police said, Gritten who was armed with a handgun, pounced on the vendor and relieved him of the cash. He then made good his escape, east along Pike Street, Kitty.

The matter was then reported and within minutes, ranks on mobile patrol responded and confronted Gritten, who discharged several rounds in their direction.

The police returned fire hitting Gritten who managed to escape.

Police acting on information proceeded to a house in Duncan Street, where a search was conducted and an unlicensed revolver with two live rounds and one spent shell were unearthed.

Gritten was previously charged with the 2014 murder of Albouystown money changer Wendell Liverpool. He was freed in 2018 after a no-case submission made by his lawyer was upheld in the High Court.