A vote for any extension to life of Govt. will be aiding and abetting criminality – Jagdeo

Latest update March 1st, 2019 12:59 AM
The supreme law of Guyana says that General and Regional Elections are to be held within three months following a successful motion of no-confidence against the government. It also makes provisions for that deadline to be extended. But, the government cannot secure an extension on its own.
The constitution requires a vote of a two-thirds majority of the 65-seat National Assembly. This means, with the current make-up of the National Assembly where the government merely has a one-seat majority, the Opposition would have to vote with the government in order for legal and constitutional extension to be made possible.
Yesterday, Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo told the media that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic will not support any extension to the life of the government. He said that that is the position adopted by the party in an attempt to ensure that it is not made complicit in any of the “criminal behaviour” perpetuated by the government.
Jagdeo said, “They are hoping that this period expires (the three months mandated by the Constitution) and we are forced into a situation where we have to extend (the life of government) so that the country does not go into a constitutional crisis.”
He then made it clear, “We will not vote with this government to extend its life.”
Rhetorically, Jagdeo asked, “What are we voting for, to extend the life of this government so that they can continue to abuse state resources; so that they can continue to steal and transfer resources? (Are we going to vote) so that they can continue to violate the Constitution and so that they can continue to make excuses for not holding General and Regional elections?”
He continued, “I am going to vote with them for that to happen? That is what they want me to do… extend the life of the government to do that. (And) they are not even talking in good faith, so why?”
Jagdeo further asked, “You want me to do that so that they can continue to behave the way they are behaving? Travelling all around the world and raping the resources. I did not even want to deal with that today.” (Abena Rockcliffe-Campbell)
