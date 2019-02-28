WCC/Farmers Cup T20 Moses stars as SS Jaguars overcome Zeelandia; Good Success beat Sans Souci

A fine all-round performance by Nokta Moses handed Sans Souci Jaguars a comfortable victory over Zeelandia, while Good Success defeated Sans Souci when play in the Wakenaam Cricket Committee Farmers Cup T20 tournament continued on Sunday last.

Batting first at Zeelandia, Sans Souci Jaguars posted a challenging 172 all out in 20 overs. Nokta Moses struck 67, while Satrohan Shiwnandan made 21 as Navishaul Pooran claimed 3-27 and Ryan Atkinson 3-38. Zeelandia were bowled out for 113 in reply. Pooran scored 37 and Jashpaul Gangaram 23. Nokta Moses captured 3-26, while Beesham Moses had 3-27 as Sans Souci Jaguars won by 59 runs.

At the Wakenaam Community Centre ground, Good Success won by 17 runs. Good Success took first strike and managed 143-7. Nazeer Mohamed made 26, Gurnauth Khemraj 23, Wazir Khan 22 and Mahase Ramnarine 21. Seon Venture snared 2-21, Cleon Venture 2-22 and Heera Sukram 2-26.

Sans Souci responded with 127-8. Seon Venture slammed 44 as Wazir Khan picked up 3-23 and Nazeer Mohamed 2-25. The competition continues on Sunday with Good Success playing Noitgedacht at 12:30hrs at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground.