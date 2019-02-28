Latest update February 28th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

WCC/Farmers Cup T20 Moses stars as SS Jaguars overcome Zeelandia; Good Success beat Sans Souci

Feb 28, 2019 News, Sports 0

A fine all-round performance by Nokta Moses handed Sans Souci Jaguars a comfortable victory over Zeelandia, while Good Success defeated Sans Souci when play in the Wakenaam Cricket Committee Farmers Cup T20 tournament continued on Sunday last.
Batting first at Zeelandia, Sans Souci Jaguars posted a challenging 172 all out in 20 overs. Nokta Moses struck 67, while Satrohan Shiwnandan made 21 as Navishaul Pooran claimed 3-27 and Ryan Atkinson 3-38. Zeelandia were bowled out for 113 in reply. Pooran scored 37 and Jashpaul Gangaram 23. Nokta Moses captured 3-26, while Beesham Moses had 3-27 as Sans Souci Jaguars won by 59 runs.
At the Wakenaam Community Centre ground, Good Success won by 17 runs. Good Success took first strike and managed 143-7. Nazeer Mohamed made 26, Gurnauth Khemraj 23, Wazir Khan 22 and Mahase Ramnarine 21. Seon Venture snared 2-21, Cleon Venture 2-22 and Heera Sukram 2-26.
Sans Souci responded with 127-8. Seon Venture slammed 44 as Wazir Khan picked up 3-23 and Nazeer Mohamed 2-25. The competition continues on Sunday with Good Success playing Noitgedacht at 12:30hrs at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground.

More in this category

Sports

GFF presents prizes to winners of the GFF-Stag “Super 16” yearend tournament

GFF presents prizes to winners of the GFF-Stag “Super 16” yearend...

Feb 28, 2019

The top four clubs of the GFF-STAG “Super 16” Yearend Tournament – Den Amstel FC, Buxton United FC, Fruta Conquerors FC and Western Tigers FC – were yesterday presented with their prizes for...
Read More
Delroy Tyrrell to represent T&T at Carifta Swimming Championships

Delroy Tyrrell to represent T&T at Carifta...

Feb 28, 2019

Impact of partnership already yielding fruits – Finance Controller Fitzroy McLeod GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power, U-17 Intra Association Leagues

Impact of partnership already yielding fruits –...

Feb 28, 2019

Concacaf Nations League Countdown National Track and Field Centre to host Guyana vs Belize match Golden Jaguars had second training match

Concacaf Nations League Countdown National Track...

Feb 28, 2019

Regional First-Class Cricket Wounded Jaguars must come out fighting to dent B’dos Pride Teams clash at Providence from today

Regional First-Class Cricket Wounded Jaguars...

Feb 28, 2019

WCC/Farmers Cup T20 Moses stars as SS Jaguars overcome Zeelandia; Good Success beat Sans Souci

WCC/Farmers Cup T20 Moses stars as SS Jaguars...

Feb 28, 2019

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Feb.-17—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]