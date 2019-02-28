NSC/ Magnum Mash Cup Sparta Boss versus Back Circle a colossal matchup

-reputation at stake in third place playoff

On the heels of their clinical annihilation of pre-tournament favourites ‘Gold is Money’ the question now is whether East Ruimveldt-based Back Circle possesses enough firepower to stop the insatiable hunger for success of Sparta Boss.

In a little less than 48 hours, this question will be answered when the two teams meet in the final of this year’s National Sports Commission (NSC)/ Magnum Mash Cup, at the National Gymnasium.

The futsal kings as all would know have an imposing record whenever they reach the latter stages of competitions and no doubt will start as clear favourites to claim the ultimate prize against a team that has shown enough resilience to earn respect.

Sparta Boss’s undeniable statement against ‘Gold is Money’ in their semi-final clash demonstrated their seriousness to go all the way, while Back Circle’s come from behind victory to eliminate defending champions Bent Street presented a similar declaration.

The Bosses have enjoyed far more success than Back Circle, but admirers of the format know that both teams are worthy opponents and display similar attacking styles combined with strong backlines.

It sets up nicely to be one of the most enthralling final for some time which makes it a must see encounter.

The teams leading marksmen Sparta’s Jermin Junor and Back Circle’s Stephon McLean performed outstandingly in their respective semi-final appearances and they will be aiming to duplicate those feats.

However, where Sparta holds the edge is in their supporting cast which included the recently acquired Ryan Hackett, who slammed in a hat-trick in the semis, while the experience of Gregory Richardson, Eusi Phillips and Sheldon Shepherd may prove too much for Back Circle.

Selwyn Williams and Jermin Beckles are the other players with some amount of quality and they will have to play out of their skins to stop the rampaging juggernauts Sparta Boss.

The third place playoff could also provide the fans with the perfect start for what is being touted as a night of excitement.

Former champs Bent Street no doubt will have added motivation to win this encounter to assure their supporters that a penalty shootout could go either way and their loss was just unfortunate.

Daniel Wilson, Sheldon Holder, Solomon Austin, Pernel Schultz, Clive Nobrega and Sheldon Profitt will spearhead their pursuit for the win.

On the other hand, how well ‘Gold is Money’ recovers from their humiliating loss in the semis will be the talking point of the evening.

Colin Nelson, siblings Hubert Pedro and Randolph Wagner, Phillip Rowley, Cleon Forrester as well as brothers Michael and Jamal Pedro will be looking to reclaim their status as one of the top exponents in the format so fans should expect a hungry and angry side.

Exhibition games will precede the two official engagements.

Winner of the tournament will pocket $600,000, with the second and third place receiving $300,000 and $200,000 respectively. The fourth place side will collect $100,000.

Meanwhile, the promoters are asking fans to continue to co-operate with security personnel as they’ve done throughout the tournament.

Other sponsors include: Trophy Stall, Insurance Brokers and Nigel Hinds.