North Sophia man kills wife, detained at hospital

A 35-year-old North Sophia woman was stabbed to death around 19.00 hrs last night by her drunken spouse, who has since been detained.

The victim, Nalini Ramdin, was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation with multiple stab wounds to the chest and face. She was pronounced dead on arrival

Her son, who took his mother to the GPHC, was too distraught to provide any details to staffers or the police.

Kaieteur News understands that the spouse, who appeared to be intoxicated, was also taken to the GPHC.

He remained under police guard.