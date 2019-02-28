Latest update February 28th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Multi-million dollar hinterland tertiary dormitory to be commissioned within weeks

Feb 28, 2019 News 0

The approximately $186M Hinterland Student Dormitory located in Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara is set for commissioning in early March.
The Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs is currently finalizing preparations for this monumental occasion.
The spanking new facility which is aback the current Hinterland Student dormitory is the first of its kind for hinterland students who are pursuing a higher tertiary education.
Students currently attend the University of Guyana (U.G), the Cyril Potter College of Education (C.P.C.E), the Government Technical Institute (G.T.I), the Guyana School of Agriculture, Carnegie School of Home Economics, the E.R Burrowes School of Art and the Guyana Industrial Training Center.
The 16-apartment facility boasts a male and a female dormitory with each apartment housing eight students at any given time. It boasts a kitchenette, toilet and bath area and also a study area, while the dormitory itself boasts a cooking area, a library and a play area as well as accommodation for two dormitory supervisors.
Currently, several students attending tertiary institutes are being housed at the Secondary Student Dormitory, Liliendaal, and at the Indigenous Residence in Princes Street.
Last year, Vice President and Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Sydney Allicock, said the Ministry was eagerly awaiting the completion of the facility since tertiary students will be able to advance their education in a more conducive environment.
This dream is soon to be realized.
Fifty-five-year-old retired Head Mistress, Mrs. Valerie David, from Mabaruma is the Facility’s Administrator.
Mrs. David gave 38 years to the teaching profession.
Over the past ten years, an estimated 600 students have benefited from hinterland scholarships to attend a number of tertiary institutions in Georgetown, among them the Guyana Technical Institute (G.T.I), Carnegie School of Home Economics, the Guyana School of Agriculture (GSA) and the Guyana Industrial Technical Centre (G.I.T.C) both as resident and non-resident students.
The contractor executing the project is BK International with consultancy services provided by Kalitech Inc.
In recent years, accommodation has always been a challenge, hence the reason the Ministry decided to execute such a project.
Educating the nation remains first and foremost on Governments agenda and the provisions of such critical facilities will greatly aid in its bid to bridge the gap between the Hinterland and the Coastland.

More in this category

Sports

GFF presents prizes to winners of the GFF-Stag “Super 16” yearend tournament

GFF presents prizes to winners of the GFF-Stag “Super 16” yearend...

Feb 28, 2019

The top four clubs of the GFF-STAG “Super 16” Yearend Tournament – Den Amstel FC, Buxton United FC, Fruta Conquerors FC and Western Tigers FC – were yesterday presented with their prizes for...
Read More
Delroy Tyrrell to represent T&T at Carifta Swimming Championships

Delroy Tyrrell to represent T&T at Carifta...

Feb 28, 2019

Impact of partnership already yielding fruits – Finance Controller Fitzroy McLeod GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power, U-17 Intra Association Leagues

Impact of partnership already yielding fruits –...

Feb 28, 2019

Concacaf Nations League Countdown National Track and Field Centre to host Guyana vs Belize match Golden Jaguars had second training match

Concacaf Nations League Countdown National Track...

Feb 28, 2019

Regional First-Class Cricket Wounded Jaguars must come out fighting to dent B’dos Pride Teams clash at Providence from today

Regional First-Class Cricket Wounded Jaguars...

Feb 28, 2019

WCC/Farmers Cup T20 Moses stars as SS Jaguars overcome Zeelandia; Good Success beat Sans Souci

WCC/Farmers Cup T20 Moses stars as SS Jaguars...

Feb 28, 2019

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Feb.-17—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]