Mason allegedly robs woman of cell phones, cash

Feb 28, 2019

Glentoir Hart was brought before city magistrate Faith McGusty, and made to answer a charge of robbery which allegedly occurred in 2018.
The accused pleaded guilty and offered to give an explanation to the charge which alleged that on June 2, 2018 at Lamaha Springs, South Ruimveldt, he robbed Ayeola Williams of two cell phones and a quantity of cash including foreign currency.
Hart who was not represented by an attorney told the court that he is 21 years old with two children. He said that he does masonry as his source of income. The defendant who could not give his address to the court stated that he resides at “last entrance in a squatting area behind North Ruimveldt.”
When asked what his explanation was, Hart said, “I don’t know anything about what this woman is claiming. They lashed me to my face with a Guinness bottle your worship.”
Based on his explanation the magistrate entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.
Police prosecutor Adduni Inniss objected to bail being granted to the defendant based on the seriousness of the allegation and the penalties it attracts. Also, the prosecutor highlighted that no proper place of address was given and that the defendant had given his occupation as a mechanic to the police.

