Jaguars Sports Club is Patrick and Sons Mining Ten/10 Champion

Even as Guyana celebrated its 49th Republican Anniversary on Saturday, the party for Essequibians was held over at the Pomona Cricket Ground the following day as cricket crazy fans witnessed Aurora Knightriders going down to Jaguars SC by 37 runs in the final of the Patrick and Sons Mining Ten/10 knockout cricket competition which was played last Sunday.

On a day where the sky was as blue as the Caribbean Sea and the sun showing off its strength, four of South Essequibo’s most competitive teams were on show in front of a packed, vocal and joyous crowd doing their thing to some groovy chutney and soca music emanating from the stands.

In the first semi final, Jaguars got the better of Tap Shattas. Opting to bat first on a pitch tailor made for the faster bowlers, the Jaguars roared to a respectable 105-5 with Chandie Jairam slamming 46 and Norman Fredericks supporting with 34. Shazim Saleem with 2-15 and Raymond Ali 2-30 were the wicket takers for Tap Shattas who could only muster 75-5 when their overs expired. Wayne Burrowes (34) and Imran Wahaab (16) were the main contributors. Bowling for the Jaguars, Feizal Mohamed took 2-14, while Husbard Thomas grabbed 2-22.

The second semi final between arch rivals Aurora Knightriders and Rising Stars was a thriller. Having won the toss and electing to take first strike, the Stars rattled up an imposing 108-4 with skipper Latchman Rohit leading the way with 43 and David Williams a cameo 30. Bowling for the Knightriders, Garfield Phillips, Weyon Friendz, Zafar Ahmad and Ravi Beharry had a wicket each.

Needing 109 for a place in the final, the Knightriders were off to a shaky start when opener Roddy Spencer was bowled by pacer Rohan Ramdass without scoring. But Beharry (53) and Gangabeharry Ramdhanie (34) entertained the large crowd with some brutal strokeplay to ensure the target was achieved with 4 balls to spare. Rohit grabbed 2-14, while there was a wicket apiece for Ramdass and Otis Roberts.

In the final, the Jaguars were inserted to bat and after eight overs were 79-4. However, some lusty blows by Skipper Chandie Jairam pushed the Jaguars’ total to 123. Norman Fredericks supported with 34. Pacer Weyon Friendz claimed 2-22, while Ravi Beharry had 1-32 with his off spin. With their eyes on the 124 for victory, the Knightriders found the going as tough as having a canoe crossing the Demerara River as they found themselves at 87-8. Feizal Mohamed snared 3-18, Javid Azeez 2-26, while a wicket went to Husbard Thomas, Jairam and Fredericks.

The proprietor of Patrick and Sons Mining presented Jaguars SC with the winning purse of $80,000, while Aurora Knightriders took home the runner up prize of $20,000.