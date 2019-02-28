Impact of partnership already yielding fruits – Finance Controller Fitzroy McLeod GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power, U-17 Intra Association Leagues

By Franklin Wilson

The fruits of their partnership with the Guyana Football Federation to nurture and develop players at the Under-17 age-group level throughout the nation has already began to bear, so says Finance Controller of sponsors, National Milling Company of Guyana, NAMILCO.

McLeod was delivering remarks at the launch of the second edition of the National launch on Tuesday morning last at the company’s Agricola, East Bank Demerara, Headquarters.

Apart from the fact that this competition was the first of its kind in Guyana where the federation negotiated a single deal for all its Regional Members Associations (RMA), NAMILCO is celebrating its 50th year of service to Guyana and would have without the shadow of a doubt, been on every Guyanese table via its Thunderbolt Flour, a world class quality product.

McLeod noted that it’s the aim of the company to also see Guyana produce world class quality players thus their partnership with the GFF to build and develop youths.

He alluded that one of the positives experienced to date is a broader talent base of players being drawn upon in the national age group teams as well as the various Academy Training Centers.

“We’re seeing the impact of much higher activities in all of the Academies and therefore the talent is coming through, the quality of the competition is of a much higher standard; we’re seeing much more diversity in our teams with all the regions being represented.”

McLeod also noted that the company is seeing much more competence in the hosting of the various leagues around the country by the RMA’s.

“This all culminates in creditable, credible performances at the age group international level. We’re seeing really good results and as Mr. Greenwood mentioned, this resulted in the U17s being ranked 18th in the Concacaf Region. All this augurs well I believe, for the future of the tournament, for the future of NAMILCO’s association with the tournament, being able to have our flagship product associated with this event and so we expect that this year’s tournament is one of the most well organized; the most exciting one that we’ve had so far.”

The top NAMILCO Executive encouraged members of the press to ensure that they provide maximum coverage for the various leagues in helping to spread the word.

“To reflect the excitement that is happening on the ground, development work that is taking place, ground breaking development that is actually taking place. I’ve had the pleasure of just driving around and seeing some of the coaches in the different regions going on unheralded in the morning sun building the youth, doing the ground work that is necessary to get the results that we admire when we see other countries achieving.”

It was posited that with this level of investment, Guyana will take its right place up the ladder of success at the Caribbean and regional level noting that success in one area tend to impact success in other areas.

“So yes we are focusing on the nutrition of our young people, we are focusing on the development of the youth but we at NAMILCO recognize our corporate/social responsibility and we take it very seriously and we are happy to be able to make that impact in collaboration with the Guyana Football Federation in hosting and launching this year’s U17 National Intra Association Leagues. The respective RMA’s are expected to kick off their leagues in the second week of March.