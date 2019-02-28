Guyana welcomes Richard Allen to the shores of Guyana

Latest update February 28th, 2019 12:59 AM
He rowed here all the way from West Africa. His journey took three months. Richard Allen, a former Royal Marines Commando of the British Army, has been rowing across the Atlantic Ocean since last December as part of the Commonwealth Row Project.
This is a solo and unsupported journey covering over 3000 miles, from Sierra Leone, West Africa, to Guyana, South America with the sole aim of raising awareness of the Commonwealth and the Guyana Foundation. (Visit Guyana, Brian T. Mullis)
Feb 28, 2019The top four clubs of the GFF-STAG “Super 16” Yearend Tournament – Den Amstel FC, Buxton United FC, Fruta Conquerors FC and Western Tigers FC – were yesterday presented with their prizes for...
