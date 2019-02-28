Latest update February 28th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Guyana welcomes Richard Allen to the shores of Guyana

Feb 28, 2019 News 0

He rowed here all the way from West Africa. His journey took three months. Richard Allen, a former Royal Marines Commando of the British Army, has been rowing across the Atlantic Ocean since last December as part of the Commonwealth Row Project.
This is a solo and unsupported journey covering over 3000 miles, from Sierra Leone, West Africa, to Guyana, South America with the sole aim of raising awareness of the Commonwealth and the Guyana Foundation. (Visit Guyana, Brian T. Mullis)

More in this category

Sports

GFF presents prizes to winners of the GFF-Stag “Super 16” yearend tournament

GFF presents prizes to winners of the GFF-Stag “Super 16” yearend...

Feb 28, 2019

The top four clubs of the GFF-STAG “Super 16” Yearend Tournament – Den Amstel FC, Buxton United FC, Fruta Conquerors FC and Western Tigers FC – were yesterday presented with their prizes for...
Read More
Delroy Tyrrell to represent T&T at Carifta Swimming Championships

Delroy Tyrrell to represent T&T at Carifta...

Feb 28, 2019

Impact of partnership already yielding fruits – Finance Controller Fitzroy McLeod GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power, U-17 Intra Association Leagues

Impact of partnership already yielding fruits –...

Feb 28, 2019

Concacaf Nations League Countdown National Track and Field Centre to host Guyana vs Belize match Golden Jaguars had second training match

Concacaf Nations League Countdown National Track...

Feb 28, 2019

Regional First-Class Cricket Wounded Jaguars must come out fighting to dent B’dos Pride Teams clash at Providence from today

Regional First-Class Cricket Wounded Jaguars...

Feb 28, 2019

WCC/Farmers Cup T20 Moses stars as SS Jaguars overcome Zeelandia; Good Success beat Sans Souci

WCC/Farmers Cup T20 Moses stars as SS Jaguars...

Feb 28, 2019

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Feb.-17—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]