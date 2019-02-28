Greenidge meets Estonian President on margins of CARICOM meeting

Latest update February 28th, 2019 12:59 AM
Vice President and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carl Greenidge, and President of the Republic of Estonia, Kersti Kaljulaid, yesterday held discussions on a number of issues and areas of cooperation, including that state’s support to Guyana in the area of e-governance and information and communications technology (ICT).
They met on the margins of the Thirtieth Inter-Sessional Meeting of the Conference of the Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community in St. Kitts and Nevis.
Following an offer of support from the Government of Estonia to CARICOM to help build its capacity in e-Government, President Kaljulaid attended the meeting where she delivered a formal presentation to the heads on the subject.
Diplomatic relations between the Cooperative Republic of Guyana and the Republic of Estonia were established on April 19, 1997.
Guyana’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Hamley Case, was recently accredited Ambassador to Estonia.
Feb 28, 2019The top four clubs of the GFF-STAG “Super 16” Yearend Tournament – Den Amstel FC, Buxton United FC, Fruta Conquerors FC and Western Tigers FC – were yesterday presented with their prizes for...
Feb 28, 2019
Feb 28, 2019
Feb 28, 2019
Feb 28, 2019
Feb 28, 2019
On January 31, 2019, the Chief Justice (CJ) ruled that the no confidence vote (NCV) of December 12, 2018 was valid. There... more
The style of governance since political Independence has not been conducive to development. It is ill-suited for modernization. Given... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders This commentary, being written on Thursday February 21, is about troubling developments in Haiti and... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]