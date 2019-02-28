Greenidge meets Estonian President on margins of CARICOM meeting

Vice President and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carl Greenidge, and President of the Republic of Estonia, Kersti Kaljulaid, yesterday held discussions on a number of issues and areas of cooperation, including that state’s support to Guyana in the area of e-governance and information and communications technology (ICT).

They met on the margins of the Thirtieth Inter-Sessional Meeting of the Conference of the Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Following an offer of support from the Government of Estonia to CARICOM to help build its capacity in e-Government, President Kaljulaid attended the meeting where she delivered a formal presentation to the heads on the subject.

Diplomatic relations between the Cooperative Republic of Guyana and the Republic of Estonia were established on April 19, 1997.

Guyana’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Hamley Case, was recently accredited Ambassador to Estonia.