GMR&SC National Race of Champions Champion drivers to enjoy cash incentives

The Street & Sports Tuner along with the Starlet Cup championships will have lucrative cash prizes for the first time this season.

– Air Services backs event

This season of the Guyana Motor Racing & Sports Club (GMR&SC) National Race of Champions will be more rewarding for participants with lucrative

$275,000 will be up for grabs by novice riders, sponsored by Mohamed’s Enterprise.

cash prizes for the top drivers in selected categories.
Those categories are the Choke Starlet Cup, Miracle Optical Street Tuner Cup and Prem’s Electrical Sports Tuner Cup. At the end of the three leg season, the top driver from each of the sponsored class will pocket $500,000 each.
However, a prerequisite for entry to the any of these categories indicates that the sponsor’s logo for the category must be attached to the hood of the vehicle desirous of participating.
In addition, cash prizes are also up for grabs for novice bikers. A total of $275,000 is up for the best performing newbies with the top man set to pocket $100,000; sponsored by the Mohamed’s Enterprise.
As was the case last season, the GMR&SC will continue to honour the top mechanic of the year and there has been much friendly banter between the technicians who are determined to outshine 2018 winner, Balram Mahadeo.
Some of the confirmed drivers for the National Race of Champions that speeds off this Sunday at the South Dakota Circuit, Timehri, includes, two-time reigning CMRC Champion; Andrew King, Nasrudeen Mohamed Jr., Peter Morgan, Shawn King, Raymond Seebarran, Danny Persaud, Shan Seejattan, Azaad Hassan, Motilall Deodass, Rameez Mohamed, Annand Ramchand and Vishok Persaud.
Meanwhile, a release from the GMR&SC indicated that Air Services Limited is the latest sponsor to come onboard Sunday’s event.
Other confirmed sponsors of the event include, Mohamed’s Enterprise, Truck Master, Special Auto, Nexus, Cyril’s Taxi, Motor Trend Service Center, Prem’s Electrical, Windjammer Restaurant, A&R Printery, Trans Pacific Auto Sales and Spares, N&S Fuel Pump and Injector Services, Choke Gas Station, Miracle Optical, R. Kissoon Contracting Services, E-Networks, Powerline, B.M. Auto Sales and Supreme Ventures Enterprise.
Admission to the venue on race day will cost $1000 for adults and $500 for children.

 

