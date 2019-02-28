GFF presents prizes to winners of the GFF-Stag “Super 16” yearend tournament

The top four clubs of the GFF-STAG “Super 16” Yearend Tournament – Den Amstel FC, Buxton United FC, Fruta Conquerors FC and Western Tigers FC – were yesterday presented with their prizes for their respective first, second, third and fourth placements in the tournament.

In a short and simple ceremony at the Guyana Football Federation’s Boardroom, Den Amstel walked away with two million dollars, a trophy and equipment; Buxton United with one million, trophy and equipment; Fruta Conquerors with five hundred thousand dollars, trophy and equipment and Western Tigers with a trophy and equipment respectively.

In brief remarks, Brand Manager of STAG Beer, Nigel Worrell, said the company looks forward to the partnership every year and emphasized Ansa Mc Al’s commitment to football stakeholders and the sport: “Partnerships like these help to build the foundation for football and generally for any sport. The fact that we saw a somewhat underdog team winning the championship is testimony to what football is all about, for what the contribution of partnerships like these can actually result in. Our contribution over the years to football and, sport in general, is testimony to Ansa Mc Al’s commitment to the people and, of course, the sport as a whole.”

President Wayne Forde, in acknowledging the enduring partnership between the GFF and Ansa

Mc Al, expressed gratitude for same. He noted that progress has been observed: “This is the second version of the GFF annual year end competition and what is clear is that there has been progression from Year One to Year Two and I think that’s the evidence business people look at when making decisions and planning for the future. There’s a lot to take away from the competition. Every year we see evidence of growth, including more community participation and hopefully, the prize packages can grow incrementally with some of the other changes which will be made.”

“The focus or the thrust of the tournament is to bring communities together,” Forde continued.

“It’s an occasion for the football family to come together as one and celebrate the game and it was really heart-warming that that we saw a club that clearly entered the tournament not as a favourite emerging as the champion.”

The media was commended for their contribution to the success of the tournament: “Your work and the coverage that you give to all of the football activities that take place – whether at the

Federation or the Association level – is immeasurable in terms of the contribution to the popularity and awareness of the sport and the incentives that our young stars that are emerging need to have to try harder and do better as they grow in their own football careers,” said Forde.

The GFF-Stag “Super 16” Yearend tournament featured the then top eight Elite teams, two teams from Regional Member Associations, that is, Berbice FA and Essequibo-Pomeroon FA,

as well as invited clubs including Police FC, Soesdyke Falcons, Eagles FC, Santos FC, Buxton Stars and Rivers View.