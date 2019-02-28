ERC stages unity play captures Guyanese unity and division

Audiences of local theatre will soon be treated to the unique Guyanese play “I AM US”. The gala opening is on Saturday March 9. There will be one more show on Sunday March 10, 2019 at the National Cultural Centre.

The play is presented by the Ethnic Relations Commission, (ERC), with a basic message of preserving tolerance and peace, despite the challenges elections can bring. Admission is free.

The one-of-a- kind Guyanese play, with a mixed cast of almost a dozen characters, represents the hurdles faced by two neighbouring families of the two major ethnic groups. Members of both families display qualities of trust and togetherness in everyday life but suspicions and mistrust surface during an upcoming election.

The play has its share of humour which the Guyanese audience would welcome. However, questions often avoided are brought into the open; what we perceive of each other and how we overcome the historical divisiveness of elections, while converting our strengths and weaknesses to achieve togetherness as one nation.

The ERC believes that several messages in the play are relevant and challenges every Guyanese to ponder their sense of purpose for a united Guyana.

The play forms part of the ERC’s efforts to promote harmony and good relations while at the same time allowing the opportunity to address inhibiting factors.

Relevant questions, and which are often avoided, are what we perceive of each other; how we relate to each other; how do we overcome the historical divisiveness of elections and how our inter-dependency and commonalities are assets for togetherness?

The premise of the play is that we cannot speak of coming together without speaking to each other while addressing inherent issues that lead to the harbouring of suspicions, stereotypes, mistrust and divisiveness. It is frank and honest in this much needed discourse helping to carve that challenging path to the infusion of harmony and unity.

Through its honest portrayal of the historical divisiveness of elections, it is intended to highlight hypocrisy and foster and support efforts to promote harmony through direct examination of related basic societal factors which believably contribute to suspicion and a sense of mistrust among Guyanese.

Its underlying theme is why Guyanese cannot afford to be disunited and the redounding benefits for current and future generations. It climaxes in enthusiastic celebrations in keeping with patriotism and togetherness, offers crucial impetus for the realization of the spirit of the national motto.

