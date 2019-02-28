Delroy Tyrrell to represent T&T at Carifta Swimming Championships

Latest update February 28th, 2019 12:59 AM
Delroy Tyrrell will be representing his adopted homeland Trinidad and Tobago at the Carita Swimming Championships 2019 which will be held in Barbados from March 20. The Guyanese by birth swimmer earned his spot by competing in the recently held ASATT National Age Group Long Course swimming championships held at the National Aquatic Centre in Couva from February 20 to 24.
Delroy won gold in the boys 15-17 age group 50M backstroke with a time of 28.87 sec. He followed this up with a 102.77 sec in the boys 100M backstroke, earning the silver medal and the fastest time for the swim calendar year so far.
However, the Trinity College Student was not done. He swam 2:20.02 sec to win gold in his age group 200M backstroke. However, in January he swam 2;19.33 sec in the 200M backstroke.
The fifth form student hopes to win a scholarship to study medicine abroad while continuing his swimming career.
