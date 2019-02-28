City building codes among issues to be addressed by GCCI, new council

In addition to the controversial parking meter project, the city’s building codes, and general rates are among the key issues set to be addressed by the Georgetown Mayor and City Council, (M&CC) and the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI).

Officials attached to the Council revealed this week that the matters were listed as a draft Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between GCCI and City Hall.

The GCCI, earlier this month, met with the new Georgetown M&CC led by Mayor Ubraj Narine to discuss the issue of parking meters, the parking meter project, the placement of garbage receptacles around the city, and the levying of local authority taxes as well as other matters affecting the city.

The Chamber said it believes that it is irresponsible for the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) to continue with the metered system due to a lack of transparency during the implementation process, a lack of adherence to public procurement procedures, and the absence of feasibility studies and citizen consultations.

The Chamber noted, too, that it is open to discussions on other key matters which include drafting the new building code. With the increase of high rise buildings being constructed in the city in the last decade, the drafting new codes had been a topic for discussion at the Council for the past several years. Given the importance of the issue, President David Granger had called on the Council to set up a National Capital Planning Commission (NCPC).

However, after the calls were made the body has been established.

Former Mayor Patricia Chase -Green had noted that the establishment of such a body is not that straight forward. She said to get the job done properly, the committee would need input of the Ministry of Communities and other stakeholder agencies.

Attorney -at- Law, Rex Mc Kay, S.C who has been particularly outspoken on the issue, had highlighted the fact that there are scores of commercial buildings in residential areas—activities prohibited under the by-laws.

He specifically identfied the area east of Oronoque Street—an area bounded on the west by Oronoque Street, on the East by Irving Street, on the North by Lamaha Street and on the South by Church Street. According to Mc Kay, the 55 companies presently carrying on trade or business within the restricted area (East of Oronoque Street) are in defiance of the by-laws, particularly #67 to 70.

The effect of the law is that no building used for any manufacturing, trade or business shall be erected or built on any lot in that area nor shall any building be used for such purposes.

Mr. McKay attributes the current situation to the misfeasance by the authorities approving applications for building permission in which to carry on trade or business within the restricted area of Queenstown in breach of the building by-laws.