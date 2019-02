Who seh silence is golden?

Dem politicians quiet all of a sudden. Fuh de coalition is only Li’l Joe and Trotty talking. And Trotty only talking because people seh how he got three house, two of dem since he tun Minister and dealing wid Exxon.

He should know dat at dis time people does mek up stories bout everybody. Dem did mek up a story bout two Minister sons who shoot a man.

But dem boys know dat dem didn’t have to mek up a story bout Cathy. She stand up big and bold last year and announce how she gon end de monopoly dat de big telephone company enjoy. Dem boys remember Jagdeo did try to do dat. He even go to parliament wid de matter and had to pull he brakes.

Cathy now come and she talk more fat than Jagdeo. She even fix a date fuh when de monopoly would end. De 31st December come and gone and de monopoly still in place. And de woman ain’t utter a word. Is like if she never seh nutten.

Now SARA announce how it file charges against al who own land at Pradoville. Jagdeo got de biggest land. Dat mean dat he now getting charge. And since de charge announce, he get quiet.

Dem boys she, he was de one who tease dem fuh charge him if dem believe dem got a case. Well dem charge him. He got to get lawyer and de only lawyer he can get is de Chat-3. But is de same Chat-3 who was running fuh de presidential candidate and Jagdeo blank him.

But nuff of dem case wha SOCU bring don’t get nowhere. De magistrates does throw dem out and SOCU does get vex. But dem boys seh is dem own face dem vex wid.

Odda things dat people should talk about, dem refusing to talk. Soulja Bai ain’t seh a word bout de elections, although de no confidence motion was dat he should call elections in 90 days. GECOM seh it ain’t ready to call elections in 90 days but it ain’t saying when it gon be ready. Nobody ain’t talking.

`Soulja Bai seh he ready fuh elections dis year but GECOM ain’t tekking him on.

Talk half and know dat silence is not golden in dis case.