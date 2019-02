UCCA/BCB/Trophy Stall Under-19 Cricket Tournament No. 73 Young Warriors edge Scottsburg United to win Championship

When the number eleven batsman Kevin Persaud went in to bat, his team No. 73 Young Warriors needed nineteen runs to win against their rivals Scottsburg United who were just one wicket from as exciting victory in the Upper Corentyne Cricket Association’s Trophy Stall Under-19 Inter-Club Tournament. Persaud and his partner S. Kissoon calmly scored the required runs in seven overs to spark wild celebration from their teammates as No. 73 Young Warriors won their first ever championship title at any level.

Earlier in the day, Scottsburg won the toss and elected to bat first in brilliant sunshine at the No. 72 Cut and Load Ground. A brilliant and elegant innings by Stephan Norah led them to a healthy 257 all out from 48 overs. Norah struck fourteen boundaries and six huge sixes in his 119. He received useful support from Akram Ali 31, Chandra Budram 19, Aktar Nahar 13 and Brandon Nandlall 12. Bowling for No. 73 Young Warriors, Anthony Jabbar took 3 for 40, Sarwan Chaitnarine 2 for 24 and Asteer Hussain 2 for 69. Trevon Sukhoo, Kevin Persaud and Vettori Latchman each supported with a wicket apiece.

Needing to score 258 from 50-Overs to lift the title on the fast and small outfield, No. 73 Young Warriors were cruising at 170 for 2 in the 33rd over based on solid innings from Anthony Jabbar 33, Neon Singh 70, Sarwan Chaitnarine 30 and Vettori Latchman 26. The dismissal of Singh at 170 followed by Latchman at 175 for 4 brought Scottsburg back. No. 73 fought hard to reach 239 for 9 when the last pair came together. Asteer Hussain 11, Trevon Sukhoo, Brian Stuart 10 all contributed useful runs for No. 73. Scottsburg, who did not help themselves by contributing seven wides in the 10th wicket partnership between Kissoon and Persaud. Daniel Persaud 3 for 16, Stephen Norah 3 for 42 and Rudy Jamaladin 2 for 38 were the main wicket takers for the very disappointed Scottsburg United team.

Stephen Norah was named Man of the Final despite ending on the losing side for his brilliant 119 and 3 for 42. President of the Upper Corentyne Cricket Association, Dennis De Andrade hailed the tournament as a great success and proudly stated that cricket in the Sub-association was on the move. He expressed gratitude to Mr. Ramesh Sunich and the Trophy Stall for sponsoring the tournament. President of the Berbice Cricket Board Hilbert Foster heaped praises on the outstanding work of the Upper Corentyne Cricket Association, which he described as a role model sub-association. A passionate Foster urged the young players to develop a culture of hard work and dedication, while at the same time rejecting Satan and his evil world of drugs, alcohol and crime. He committed the Berbice Cricket Board to providing opportunities for all youths in Berbice to fulfill their potentials. Foster also express gratitude to the Trophy Stall for the sponsorship.

Representative of the Trophy Stall Daniel Samaroo stated that the Company and Sunich were pleased to support cricket in the Upper Corentyne area. Samaroo stated that he was impressed with the level of cricket played by both teams, with over five hundred runs scored in the match. He expressed gratitude to the Upper Corentyne Cricket Association for allowing Trophy Stall to sponsor the tournament. The winning team, runner-up and Man of the Final each collected trophies, medals and a cash prize from the organisers.