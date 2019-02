Simon returns as head LABA for another two year term Executive to meet tomorrow night to plan 2019 programme

After retaining the top post as President of the Linden Amateur Basketball Association (LABA) recently, Lawrence Simon has warned his fellow incoming executives: “We have to change the mentality and approach to the sport,” as he recalled, “Let me go back to 2017 when we would have started well with tournaments and one of the challenges we would have faced then to now is based on sponsorship.”

But he told the new body the challenges had been stretched “to the extent that commitment of clubs and commitment to an extent meant that with all of those limitations we would have still tried 2017 to 2018 to facilitate and do our utmost best.”

He appealed to all, that there must be a radical approach to ensure the sport returns as one of the spectator attractions in the town of Linden.

The Linden Amateur Basketball Association held their Annual General Meeting last Tuesday night at the Mackenzie Sports Club Pavilion.

The other members of the LABA Executive Committee which will serve in office for the two year term are First Vice President is Dr. Karen Perreira, Allister Webster as Second Vice President, Joseph Chapman Secretary and Joel Webster the Treasurer, while the Assistant Secretary is June Harris, as Keith Sullivan will function as the Assistant Treasurer. Christopher Pollydore is the Organisng Secretary, while Nyamikky Johnson will serve as the Public Relations Officer.

The Committee Members are Eusi Francis, Kevin Joseph, Kerwin Abrams, Kellon Nedd and Shane Lewis.

Meanwhile, the association has formed a Women’s Committee which is headed by Vice President Dr. Karen Perreira and involves two former senior national players in Nichola Jacobs and Shana Chester along with Chenelle Williamson, Danica Barker, June Harris and Nyamikky Johnson.

Recently, Simon was elected as one of the Vice Presidents of the Guyana Basketball Federation while Chapman is the assistant Secretary/ Treasurer.

The new LABA Executive Committee will be meeting tomorrow from 19.00hrs sharp or 7.00pm at the MSC Pavilion to discuss its 2019 programme of activities.