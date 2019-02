RHTYSC congratulates to Hilbert Foster on being awarded the “Medal of Service”

The Management and members of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS is extending congratulations to their Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster on being named in the National Awards list announced recently by the Guyana Government. Mr. Foster would be receiving the Medal of Service for his outstanding service to youth development, sports and making positive differences in the lives of others.

Hilbert Foster at the tender age of 21 years founded the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club in 1990. The Club, which started as a mere cricketing one, has over the last twenty one years has grown into Guyana’s leading youth and sports club with an unmatched list of activities and achievements. The Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club is the only youth and sports organisation in the history of Guyana to have received a National Award and every year organised over 700 events under a wide range of activities. Our Secretary/CEO has touched and changed the lives of countless youths on the cricket field, in other sporting disciplines, in the educational sectors and spearheading Guyana’s largest NGO’s Say No/Say Yes Programme. Over the years under his elder brother’s Presidency, he transformed Berbice Cricket and is currently doing so again in his capacity as President, a release from the organisation informed.

Since his election as BCB President last year, he has singlehandedly raised over $12M for the development of the game, organised over 35 tournaments (the most in Berbice history) and has spearheaded the rebirth of Berbice Cricket after a long period of it being dormant. The Township now enjoys a modern sports facility, all weather court, 175th Anniversary Monument, paved tarmac at the Rose Hall Town Primary School, Children Playfield among others due to Foster’s hard work. He also led the restoration of his former school, Lower Corentyne Secondary School, while spearheading the distribution of tens of millions worth of educational kits, sporting gears, cycles, clothing, medical assistance, footwear, stationery and food hampers.

Berbicians can easily associate popular programmes like Rose Hall Town Christmas Village, Republic Bank Summer Camp, Ansa Mcal Award of Excellence, Scotia Bank Children Mash Parade, Busta Champion of Champions, Patron’s Fund, Region 6 Mother of the Year, Walter Nero Father of the Year, Focus on Youth and Sports Television Programme, Youth Information Booklet and Tribute to Teachers with the Hilbert Foster brand.

All of us at the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club are very proud of our Secretary/CEO and of the fact that the Government of Guyana has recognized his unselfish and committed dedication to the development of Guyana. We would also like to acknowledge the support he has received from his friends, family and sponsors of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS, the release concluded.