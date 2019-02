Ming’s, Caribbean Containers Inc and Bakewell support RHTYSC 2019 list of programmes

Guyana’s leading youth and sports organisation, the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS plans for 2019 continues to attract support from Corporate Guyana. The Club has set itself a target of 700 activities for 2019 under a number of sub-headings including sports, cricket development, coaching, community development, education, charity, youth development, climate change among others. The latest donors to come on board were Ming’s Products Services, Bakewell and Caribbean Containers Inc.

Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster stated that the ten cricket teams of the Club, it’s Over-35 Group and Management hopes to surpass the target of 700 activities by the 23rd December, 2019, when they would be hosting the 5th Edition of the Rose Hall Town Christmas Village. Mr. Colin Ming of Ming’s Product Services donated a large amount of balls towards the RHTYSC Cricket Developmental Programme. The RHTYSC in 2018 totally dominated cricket in the Ancient County by winning thirteen titles and being runners-up in three others. Additionally, seventeen of its members represented Guyana or Jamaica at the Regional level. Foster stated that the balls would be used for matches at the junior levels and also for practise sessions in the afternoon.

Caribbean Containers Inc made a financial contribution towards the Club’s highly successful Say No/Say Yes Campaign, which targets 60,000 youths in Berbice.

The Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club in 2019 would under this campaign organise school children rallies, educational competitions in schools, organise sporting events, youth inspiration forums, provide assistance to less fortunate students among others. Bakewell, a long time sponsor of the Club, donated financially towards purchasing of a case of trophies for the 29th Annual Award Ceremony which would be held on Sunday 28th April, 2019. Bakewell also contributed financially towards the 20th Edition of the RHTYSC Annual Youth Review Magazine.

The forty pages magazine would highlight the work of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club in 2018, profile of several outstanding members and have articles of interest for youths on a wide range of topics including Climate Change, Importance of Education, HIV/AIDS and Importance of Discipline. Over 80 Club Members, retired teachers, Law Enforcement Officers, Teachers of the Year and Students would be honoured during the Award Ceremony. A total of two million dollars worth of trophies, medals and prizes would be shared out.

Asst Secretary/CEO Simon Naidu expressed gratitude to Ms Patricia Bacchus of Caribbean Containers Inc, Rajin Ganga of Bakewell and Colin Ming of Ming’s Products Services.