Milo Schools’ football tournament QC thumps North Ruimveldt 6-1, Saints and Bishops’ draw

Two matches were played on the second match day of round two group matches of the seventh annual Milo Schools’ football tournament at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground on Carifesta Avenue, on Monday.

The feature clash of the afternoon didn’t disappoint as Queen’s College and North Ruimveldt matched skills to produce a nine-goal thriller which the latter lost 6-3.

Ronniel Lord led the scoring with a brace in the sixth and 34th minutes, while Diarra Thomas, Ravaldo Vieira and Harrell Dossantos netted one goal each. North Ruimveldt was unlucky to turn one into their net in the 41st minute which took the Thomas Lands’ school tally to six goals.

Orlando Dickie (19th), Henry Leacock (23rd) and Shaquan Favourite (60th) each netted one goal for North in the losing cause.

Meanwhile, in the opening game, The Bishops’ High and Saint Stanislaus College had to settle for a 1-1 draw. Josiah King found the back of the net for ‘Saints’ in the 58th minute before Malachi Richards had opened the scored for Bishops’ during the first half.

Round two of the group phase will continue this weekend with six matches; three on Saturday and three on Sunday.

Please see fixtures for those games below.

3/2/2019 Round Robin Round 2 Day 3 Ministry of Education Ground Match #

12:00 hrs Charlestown Secondary v/s Tutorial Secondary 19

13:45 hrs Uitvlugt Secondary v/s Golden Grove Secondary 20

15:30 hrs Friendship Secondary v/s St John’s College 21

3/3/2019 Round Robin Round 2 Day 4 Ministry of Education Ground Match #

12:00 hrs Vergenoegen Secondary v/s Tucville 22

13:45 hrs Christianburg Secondary v/s Ann’s Grove 23

15:30 hrs St Cutbert’s Mission v/s Cummings Lodge 24