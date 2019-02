Jodah, Campbell lift Demerara to comfortable victory over President’s XI

By Zaheer Mohamed

A fine all-round performance from Zachary Jodah and a fluent half century from opener Jadan Campbell guided Demerara to a 168-run victory over the President’s XI when the Guyana Cricket Board/Dave West Indian Imports inter county U15 50-over tournament continued yesterday.

Opting to bat at the Everest Cricket Club, Demerara lost opener Romeo Deonarain lbw to Sachin Balgobin for four with the score on 11 before Campbell and Mavindra Dindayal added 65 for the second wicket to set the foundation for challenging total. The pair played aggressively as they timed the ball well, accumulating at more than a run-a-ball. They hit several boundaries early in their innings with Dindayal being the only batsman in the match to clear the boundary ropes, doing so off Balgobin and Rezekiel Renee.

Dindayal also struck four fours before he was lbw to Sanjay Algoo for 41, while Campbell and Alvin Mohabir continued to frustrate their opponents with a 43-run partnership. The fluent Campbell hammered 11 fours before he was run out for 81, while Mohabir was caught and bowled by Nityanand Matura for 21 which included a solitary boundary.

Jodah continued to garner runs for his team with a carefully constructed half century; his knock of 53 not out contained four fours, while Omari Lallbachan (14), Avinash Rajkumar (12) and Joash Charles (10*) lent support as Demerara rallied to 270-7. Balgobin, Ramnarine, Matura, Algoo, Nicholas Sheoprashad and Anthony Khan had one wicket each.

Pacer Joash Charles disturbed the stumps of Altave Balman (00) to give his team the breakthrough as the President’s XI lost their first wicket with the score on one. Anthony Khan and Satya France put on 29 for the second wicket before Khan was bowled by Jodah for 10, while Balgobin was lbw to Avinash Rajkumar without scoring as the President’s XI were reduced to 33-3. France played a number of attractive drives down the ground and added 26 with Algoo before their resistance was ended by Dhanesh Persaud; he uprooted the stumps of Algoo and had France caught for a well played 34 which contained four fours.

Surprisingly Persaud was not asked to bowl again after picking up his second wicket in his fourth over, while Rajkumar whose wicket came in the first over was only preferred for three overs in which he conceded 14.

Whereas only one fast bowler was asked to bowl the new ball and shared it with a spinner in both innings, which also saw other fast bowlers being introduced later on; something which should not be encouraged at this level. Rather fast bowlers should be preferred at the commencement of the innings from both ends.

No other batsman managed double figures as the Presdient’s XI were bowled out for 102 in 42.3 overs. Jodah claimed 3-23 from 8.3 overs, Persaud had 2-9 from four overs; there was one each for Charles, Krsna Singh, Rajkumar, Vishal Persaud and Omari Lallbachan.