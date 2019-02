Hunting and killing of jaguars is unlawful – Wildlife conservationists

In wake of the recent social media posting of a jaguar that was killed during a hunting trip, wildlife conservationists have reiterated the fact that it is against the law to hunt and kill an animal which falls under the protection of the law.

The jaguar is Guyana‘s national animal, protected by the Wildlife Conservation and Management Act 2016. According to the legislation, collecting, holding in captivity, hunting, killing, or otherwise molesting ‘protected’ species is prohibited.

A photograph which recently made its way on social media, of a large cat dead in a small boat, with what appears to be a man standing triumphantly over the animal, sparked public outrage, with some persons calling for the hunter to be sanctioned.

The photograph was subsequently pulled down.

Alluding to the scenario, wildlife conservationists such as Annette Arjoon have noted that there is still notable ignorance as it relates to the treatment of Guyana’s wildlife and national treasures.

“It is sometimes just an ignorance of the law that causes these things.”

She noted therefore the need for more public education on the importance of conserving the nation’s wildlife.

The importance of this conservation was headlined at a high-level forum on jaguars that was held on March 1, 2018, at the UN Headquarters in New York.

Minister of State Joseph Harmon had reportedly attended the forum, which saw representation from 14 countries, international and national partner organizations.

The forum launched the Jaguar 2030 New York Statement.

The statement recognizes that investing in the conservation of jaguars and their habitats can improve broader efforts to manage natural resources, strengthen community livelihoods, and contribute to achieving the sustainable development goals

The statement also highlights the need for range country governments and partners to explore options for a regional approach that promotes research, increases awareness, and scales up successful integrated conservation initiatives.

It recognizes the need for greater investments in nature-based solutions for development challenges linked to Jaguars.

A priority area for Guyana is the implementation of the New York Statement.