Granger would be shocked to learn about the rape of resources under his watch – Jagdeo

By Abena Rockcliffe-Campbell

Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo thinks that President David Granger would suffer a severe shock if he is to be made aware of the “rape of resources” occurring just beneath his nose.

Jagdeo said this at a recent press conference.

This was as he repeated a claim of high levels of corruption at the Lands and Surveys Commission.

Jagdeo told the media that A Partnership for National Unity and Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) supporters would be shocked “when all of these matters are exposed”.

Further, Jagdeo said that President Granger may be surprised to see his name on documents that serve to “give away” valuable resources to “certain known characters.”

Jagdeo said, “Those documents they are issuing say, ‘I David Granger’ and he may not even know about the rape of resources that is taking place now. But, it is all done in his name.”

Jagdeo said that Granger would do well to look into the matter very soon.

He said, “I would like to ask him (President Granger) to request that all of the leases that have been issued (by Lands and Surveys) to be made available. (Granger should) Ask Lands and Surveys to come and put those leases on his desk, he will be shocked. I am sure if he does that some of them may not be there.”

Jagdeo claimed that he has seen some of the leases and a portion of what he saw were even backdated “a year or so.”

Even before Jagdeo made those statements at his last presser, the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) had put out a statement of similar effect.

The statement read, “The reports by whistleblowers about the happenings at the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission is cause for great concern, specifically since these reports expose a mad rush to allocate state resources to persons in the top ranks of A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) and the Alliance For Change (AFC), as well as others who are involved in underhand dealings, including bribery, before the expiration of the constitutionally mandated March 19, 2019 deadline.”

PPP further stated, “We have received information, thus far, of their illegal and corrupt transactions for lands at D’urban Park, Moca, Wyburg Caracas, Vreed-en-Hoop, Liliendaal, sugar lands on the East Coast of Demerara and at Number 19 Village on the Corentyne Coast (which was the site that was identified by the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) pre-May 2015 for the construction of the Deep Water Harbour).”

The statement continued, “We have been receiving information about similar transfers of state resources and licenses that were ‘hurriedly’ processed at the Gaming Authority and other state agencies. The People’s Progressive Party wishes to make clear that these questionable transactions will be reviewed by a PPP/C government, revoked and legal action will be taken against all involved. The Party urges all public servants at these agencies to remain vigilant and maintain meticulous records, more so, if they are forced to act under political pressure. Where the APNU+AFC Coalition Government promised a better life for Guyanese, it would seem that only the interests of a select few in a corrupt cabal are being advanced. We must collectively reject this large scale ‘rape’ of our people’s resources before they demit office.”